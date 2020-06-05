Omni Visions Awarded Indiana State Contract for Family Preservation Services

INDIANAPOLIS, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Visions has been awarded a contract by the Indiana Department of Children's Services for their Family Preservation and Reunification Services. The program serves families that are at risk of a child or children being removed from the home or have a child returning to the home from foster care or residential placement.

"While Omni Visions has been providing comprehensive home-based services in Indiana since 2018, this new contract enables us to expand to a full continuum of services for families in crisis. We're excited to help those families heal and reach their potential with our tailored, innovative and research-based approach to wellbeing — for parents and children alike," said Andrea Goodwin, Omni Visions Executive Director.

"Our ultimate goal is to create sustainable safety and wellbeing for all family members," Goodwin continued. "We support this by assessing and teaching skills to promote child safety, providing 24/7 crisis support, improving family functioning, and linking families with appropriate community resources they can reach out to long after they have completed our program."

In partnership with Indiana's Department of Children's Services, Omni Visions' Indiana program primarily serves Indianapolis and the surrounding counties.

For more information about Omni Vision's Family Preservation and Reunification Services contact executive director Andrea Goodwin at 317-442-0895 or [email protected].

SOURCE Omni Visions