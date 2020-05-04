Omni3 Partners, LLC Rebranding as HyperCurrent LTD & Expanding into Sligo, Ireland

Speaking today from Washington DC, USA, Managing Director / CEO / Founder Patrick Crago said: "This is a wonderful opportunity, and we're really excited to establish this new centre in Sligo. The eco-system is developing and supportive and feels like a terrific fit for HyperCurrent. We are excited to add to and benefit from being part of groups like the TechNorthWest cluster who have all been very helpful and welcoming. Making business and location decisions is a non-trivial matter but the support we have received, the evidence of talent in the location as well as the business infrastructure in The Landing Space meant that Sligo not only ticked all the boxes, but is clearly poised to support us in our continued growth."

Also commenting from New York, USA Chief Technology Officer John D'Emic said "The support we have had from IT Sligo and specifically Diane O'Brien and her team in the Computer Science Department has greatly informed our decision. The supply of talent into the future is attractive as is the ease of engaging with IT Sligo. Diane has made the process and decision remarkably straightforward."

Brendan McCormack, President IT Sligo welcomed the announcement saying: "I warmly welcome this announcement to establish their new development Centre initially remotely but ultimately physically based in Sligo, creating 40 high STEM level jobs over 3 years. This will contribute significantly to the developing cluster of technology-led companies and is a great vote of confidence in Sligo and the North West region. I have no doubt that the company will thrive and prosper here supported in no small way by our rich talent pool. I wish them well for the future."

The arrival of HyperCurrent to the Landing Space – a partnership between IDA Ireland, IT Sligo and Sligo County Council strengthens the North West's appeal as a real alternative to Dublin. John Nugent, IDA Ireland's Regional Manager for the North West says "Having the option of operating from The Landing Space makes the decision by tech companies to establish in Sligo, a no brainer. The availability of high spec, turnkey office space, with 1 Gigabit broadband - the most powerful broadband currently available here in Ireland - allows companies to focus on scaling and growing their presence among Sligo's exciting up-and-coming technology scene, which already includes Live Tiles and Overstock. The arrival of HyperCurrent makes the North West even more attractive to the talent that tech clusters require to help drive their business."

Founded by serial entrepreneurs and experienced technologists that have a successful track record building software companies together, HyperCurrent LTD is an API and Distributed Ledger software company that is focused on transforming global enterprises via its progressive and forward-leaning API, microservices, and Distributed Ledger Technology based solutions. Please review HyperCurrent's current job openings for Sligo via our partners Stelfox at the following https://www.stelfox.com/live-jobs, and for any recruitment queries, please reach out to Eugene Gibbons at [email protected]

HyperCurrent will be participating in a virtual tech meet up with IT Sligo and TechNorth West at 6pm on Thursday May 7th where they will share more on their technology and the open positions. For more information see https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tech-life-balance-it-sligo-ida-hypercurrent-tickets-103526416298

SOURCE HyperCurrent LTD