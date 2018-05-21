OMNIA Partners Announces “Connections 2019”: The Premier Event for Procurement Leaders

Leaders from around the purchasing world will assemble for interactive discussions, dynamic experiences and first-rate networking. Attendees will meet with industry experts to share best practices, enhance their professional development and discover emerging procurement trends. Members of OMNIA Partners will have the opportunity to gain unparalleled insights into sourcing solutions and strategies while supplier partners will have the chance to accelerate their sales growth through dedicated expo time. Connections 2019 will also feature first-class entertainment and networking events, including a poolside soiree, executive reception and much more.

OMNIA Partners Connections 2019 will link people, ideas and innovation together to strengthen partnerships and help businesses build to new heights. Destined to be one of the largest and most important annual events in procurement, OMNIA Partners Connections 2019 is a must-attend for anyone looking to stay ahead of the competition and be at the forefront of the future of purchasing. To learn more about OMNIA Partners Connections 2019 or how to request an invitation, visit omniapartners.com/connectionsmembers.

OMNIA Partners is a leading purchasing organization in procurement and supply chain management. Covering both the private and public sectors, OMNIA Partners unites industry-leading buying power and world-class vendors to offer an extensive portfolio of sourcing solutions and partnerships. OMNIA Partners leverages the economies of scale of its group with decades of procurement experience to execute mutually rewarding contracts in a multitude of verticals, with transparent, value-driven pricing. The collection of solutions offered includes indirect materials, direct materials, and value-added services covering all strategic spend categories that organizations face both inside and outside of procurement. www.omniapartners.com

