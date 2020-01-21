OMNIA Partners Finalizes Purchase of InsightGPO from Insight Sourcing Group

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNIA Partners announces that it finalized the purchase of InsightGPO, LLC, the group purchasing program offered through Insight Sourcing Group on December 31, 2019.

Prior to the transaction, InsightGPO was one of five divisions of Insight Sourcing Group and provides its clients with highly targeted offerings for office supplies, auto rental, MRO and office equipment.

"The purchase of InsightGPO is a highly strategic fit with OMNIA Partners, Private Sector and provides its customers the opportunity to benefit from the large scale of the OMNIA Partners enterprise," says M. Todd Abner, President and CEO of OMNIA Partners. "This acquisition further solidifies OMNIA Partners position as the leader in the private sector GPO marketplace."

OMNIA Partners, Private Sector is a national group purchasing organization serving enterprise corporations, business and manufacturing.

"Insight Sourcing Group is focused on driving value for our clients through procurement related cost optimization," says Tom Beaty, CEO, Insight Sourcing Group. "In order to take the benefits of a GPO strategy to the next level, we looked to the market and OMNIA Partners stood out as the definitive leader in the GPO space. OMNIA Partners is the GPO best positioned to strengthen the programs offered to our membership. We believe this transaction will bring tremendous value to our clients in the form of greater leverage and a much broader portfolio of categories."

About OMNIA Partners

Shaping the future of procurement through power, access and trust. OMNIA Partners is the largest and most experienced purchasing organization for public and private sector procurement. Our immense purchasing power and industry-leading suppliers have produced an extensive portfolio of procurement solutions and partnerships, making OMNIA Partners the most valued and trusted resource for organizations nationwide. To learn more about OMNIA Partners, visit www.omniapartners.com.

About Insight Sourcing Group

Insight Sourcing Group is the leading boutique consulting firm in North America focused exclusively on strategic sourcing and procurement-related services. Founded in 2002, the firm works with senior executives and procurement leaders to accelerate savings through strategic sourcing and procurement transformation consulting services, energy cost management, on-going category analytics, and spend visibility through its SaaS solution SpendHQ. Insight Sourcing Group has worked with hundreds of corporate clients of all sizes and over 50 Private Equity firms.

To learn more, visit www.insightsourcing.com.

