Omni.ai Releases Whitepaper for Alternative All-Inclusive and Revenue-Sharing Social Media Platform

WILMINGTON, Del., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Social media has reshaped the digital landscape, yet people worldwide feel more disconnected than ever. The big giants have all innovated successfully, but constant monetisation efforts for the sake of corporate profit have done away with interpersonal connections, and have therefore transformed the user into the product.

Omni are taking this concept and making it a thing of the past by creating a true alternative to today's social media platforms. Omni will introduce a holistic, user-focused ecosystem that rewards engagement and forges new connections between users. Omni combines the best features available today in the social media world into a singular app suitable for messaging, streaming, sharing, and interacting with content and its creators. This is all packaged nicely with market-leading gamification that yield the user profit linked to the performance of the company in the form of OMNI coins.

Announcing the Omni Whitepaper

As Omni is getting closer to reaching its goal of building genuine online communities, the platform has now released its much-anticipated whitepaper. A quick read will unveil Omni's immense value proposition and its bid to help users regain control over their online interactions.

Whitepaper readers will come to learn more about Omni's blockchain-based revenue-sharing model. In brief, each interaction via the mega social media app will yield OMNI coins, which can be redeemed within the app at a rate directly correlated with company profits. Earning OMNI is simple, and happens passively, while users do the things they already do on a daily basis, like following a post, sharing statuses, building connections with new friends, or live streaming.

Valuable information on OMNI's tokenomics is also provided, with readers learning more about long-term value growth sustainability for the native token. Relevant know-how on the usage of investment funds, as well as plans on DEX listings and Omni's marketing strategy are also provided.

The whitepaper's rewards structure shows how engagement efforts will be converted into redeemable coins which can be sold back to the company in exchange for profits. Loyal users will be rewarded generously, whereas content creators will obtain fair revenue shares in exchange for their hard work.

The whitepaper goes on to showcase Omni's ambitious plan to become a true alternative to the big social media platforms, infamous for forgoing user experience in hopes of attaining higher profits. With the focus being placed on providing a user experience that's beyond immersive, Omni's whitepaper unveils what social media should be all about.

Readers will also discover Omni's plans for NFT integrations. In a nutshell, content creators are enabled to easily transfer or license ownership of their works. By integrating NFTs within its value proposition, creators worldwide will fairly and transparently earn royalties within Omni's social ecosystem. Combined with the revenue-sharing incentive via the OMNI coins, the social media game is transformed into actual revenue streams.

Unveiling Omni's Social Features

Omni is serious about its goals of reshaping the social media industry. As such, Omni's whitepaper proposes multiple features, including secret chats, ecommerce capabilities, channels, viral content, dub & duet integrations, and more. While such features are normally accessible via multiple social media apps, Omni combines them within a single interface, building a seamless user experience.

As shown in the whitepaper's section on user data security and privacy, user interactions like messages remain accessible only to the intended recipients. Omni does not snoop into everyone's private affairs, but rather breeds unparalleled engagement with family, friends, brands, content creators, and more.

About Omni's Total Addressable Market

By this point, Statista reports that 3.6 billion people used social media in 2020, with the number expected to grow beyond 4.41 billion in 2025. With millions of hours spent browsing feeds on a daily basis, Omni can expect a huge inflow of users, content creators, and brands over the next few years. The app's potential is virtually limitless, as it retains everything that's great about social media, yet drops anything that users dislike. This is deeply discussed in the whitepaper section tackling market analysis and the competitor landscape.

With these aspects in mind, Omni bids farewell to cumbersome user interfaces, lack of synergy, invasive ads, and privacy concerns by setting new standards in the social media industry. It's finally time to welcome genuine user engagement powered by gamified incentives, with sufficient features to serve as a true competitor for today's social media giants.

Don't be a product of your environment. Make your environment your product. Check out the Omni website today to learn more at omni.ai

Join the community on Telegram: https://t.me/omni_app

