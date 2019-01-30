Omnicell to Release Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on February 7, 2019

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL), a leading provider of medication and supply management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies, will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 7, 2019, to discuss the Company's Fourth Quarter 2018 financial results.

What: Omnicell Fourth Quarter 2018 earnings conference call and webcast When: February 7, 2019, 1:30 p.m. PT Who: Randall Lipps, chairman, president, chief executive officer, and founder

Peter Kuipers, chief financial officer Where: The conference call can be monitored by dialing 1-800-696-5518 within the U.S.

or 1-706-758-4883 for all other locations. The Conference ID # is 4073668.

The webcast can be accessed at: http://ir.omnicell.com/communications/events-presentations.



How: Link to the Omnicell website 15 minutes prior to the call to download necessary audio software. Replay: Available starting at 4:30 p.m. PT on February 7, 2019, through 11:59 p.m. PT on

March 21, 2019. Dial 1-855-859-2056 within the U.S. and 1-404-537-3406 for all other locations, Conference ID # 4073668.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been inspired to create safer and more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. Through our industry-leading medication management platform that spans the continuum of care, Omnicell is developing a vision for a fully automated infrastructure, powered by a cloud data platform that supports improved patient care, fewer errors, enhanced safety, and new opportunities for growth.

Omnicell's vision for Autonomous Pharmacy integrates a comprehensive set of solutions across three key areas: Automation solutions designed to digitize and streamline workflows; Intelligence that provides actionable insights to better understand medication usage and improve pharmacy supply chain management; and Work – expert services that serve as an extension of pharmacy operations to support improved efficiency, regulatory compliance, and patient outcomes.

Over 5,000 facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. And more than 40,000 institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell's innovative medication adherence solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions.

To learn more about Omnicell and our Autonomous Pharmacy vision, please visit www.omnicell.com.

