Omnicom Agencies Celebrate 2018 with a Stellar Performance at Campaign Asia Agency of the Year Awards

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom agencies continued their tradition of delivering outstanding creativity and effectiveness by winning 75 Agency of the Year titles across four key cities (Mumbai, Tokyo, Shanghai and Singapore) during Campaign Asia Agency of the Year Awards.

In a highly competitive region, Omnicom's creative and media networks excelled by winning more agency of the year awards than any other holding company. To conclude an impressive awards festival running over four nights, here are a few highlights:

TBWA collected an impressive 19 Agency of the Year titles. TBWA was named Southeast Asia Creative Agency of the year, as well as won in Singapore , Thailand and Vietnam . In Japan and Korea, TBWA\Hakuhodo was named Japan's Creative Agency of the Year for the 8 th year in a row and they also won gold in Korea.

, and . In and Korea, TBWA\Hakuhodo was named Creative Agency of the Year for the 8 year in a row and they also won gold in Korea. BBDO picked up 12 Agency of Year awards winning Social Media Agency of the year in China and Creative Agency in Hong Kong . BBDO Guerro also won Philippines Creative Agency of the Year.

and Creative Agency in . BBDO Guerro also won Philippines Creative Agency of the Year. DDB swept New Zealand by winning Creative Agency of the Year and Digital Agency of the Year.

by winning Creative Agency of the Year and Digital Agency of the Year. On the media front, OMD won Hong Kong's Digital Agency of the Year and New Zealand's Media Agency of the year.

Digital Agency of the Year and Media Agency of the year. PHD won Media Agency of the Year in China

Lastly, Omnicom Health Group was awarded the Specialist Agency of the Year in Japan /Korea. Japan is the second largest health care market in the world.

Omnicom's exceptional talent was also the most awarded at the festival. Over 25 people and teams were recognized as being the best in their respective fields; spanning creative, strategy planning, talent management and business development.

"Our success at this year's Campaign Asia's Agency of the Year awards is a testament to our strategy of staying true to our roots, which involves developing the best creative minds in our industry and respecting the individual cultures of our agencies," said John Wren, Chairman and CEO of Omnicom Group. "I want to congratulate all of our people for their dedication and passion they bring to work every day."

The success at Campaign Asia's festival continued the winning streak that began earlier in the month with TBWA being named Global Agency of the Year by Adweek. In Europe, PHD won Eurobest's Media Agency of the Year.

Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

