Omnicom Agencies Named to Fast Company's 2021 Most Innovative Companies List

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group's (NYSE: OMC) Goodby Silverstein & Partners, TBWA and BBDO have been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of 2021 Most Innovative Companies, making Omnicom the only holding company to have three agencies ranked in the top 10 in the Advertising sector.

"This is a significant recognition for Omnicom and our agencies, especially given a very challenging year dealing with the effects of the pandemic," said John Wren, Chairman and CEO. "It's a testament to the perseverance and resilience of our people, and it also speaks to Omnicom's strategic focus on creativity, innovation and embedding digital and new skillsets across our portfolio, which has been effective in assisting clients with their digital transformation initiatives. I want to congratulate all those who were recognized, and I thank you for your unwavering dedication."

The Fast Company list honors the businesses that have not only found a way to be resilient in the past year, but also turned those challenges into transforming industries and shaping society. These companies did more than survive but thrived – making an impact on the advertising sector and culture as a whole. This marks the first time that Goodby Silverstein & Partners made the list, the third year in a row for TBWA and the fourth consecutive year for BBDO.

"In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on the list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Litsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

This year's Most Innovative Company list features businesses across a range of industries from 29 countries. Companies and nonprofits of all sizes were considered and individually evaluated by a team of Fast Company editors and reporters. The Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2021) is now available online here, as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 16, 2021. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

ABOUT OMNICOM GROUP INC.

Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Since 2011, Fast Company has received some of the most prestigious editorial and design accolades, including the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME) National Magazine Award for "Magazine of the Year," Adweek's Hot List for "Hottest Business Publication," and six gold medals and 10 silver medals from the Society of Publication Designers. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta and the publisher is Amanda Smith. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

