Omnicom Group Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NEW YORK, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) will publish its first quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 before the New York Stock Exchange opens. The company will then host a conference call to review the financial results on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 8:00 AM (EDT). Participants are encouraged to preregister for the call by using the following link: Register for Omnicom Group Q1 2020 Conference Call . Preregistration will be available until 6:00 AM (EDT) the morning of the call. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing (877) 692-8955 (domestic) or (234) 720-6979 (international), along with access code 3711425. The conference call will be simulcast and archived on our website at investor.omnicomgroup.com

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group ( www.omnicomgroup.com ) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

