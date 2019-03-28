Omnicom Launches A New Center Of Excellence Focused On Commerce

NEW YORK, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) today announced that it has formed a new center of excellence to advance its commerce capability, "Omnicom Retail Group (ORG)".

The new group is focused on driving client growth by leveraging expertise to increase conversion and transaction both online and offline, and it brings together five-award winning agencies with exceptional creativity, strategic thinking and deep client and category experience – The Integer Group, TracyLocke and Haygarth, TPN and The Marketing Arm. The agencies employ over 2,500 people across 19 markets.

The ORG agencies will continue to operate independently but work collectively to invest in advanced shopper knowledge and drive innovation and thought-leadership in shopper and retail marketing.

ORG will also facilitate expertise across Omnicom Group, providing bespoke multi-channel consultancy as well as specialist teams in key priority areas such as e-commerce and social commerce. The group is looking to increase investment and access to shopper and transactional data and is working to maximize the opportunity via the new "Omni" people-based, precision marketing and insights platform.

Dale Adams, Chairman & CEO of the DAS Group of Companies said, "We recognize that commerce today requires an innovative multi-channel approach, and this is a new modern integrated model for us to better deliver sales expertise to our clients."

Sophie Daranyi, formerly Chairman & CEO of Haygarth, a creative agency specializing in brand, shopper and retail marketing, has been tapped to become CEO of ORG reporting to Adams.

Daranyi comments, "ORG's focus is on driving client growth through advanced understanding of shopper behavior, developing deeper insights and providing impactful creative solutions across all relevant touchpoints, with the ultimate end-goal of increased online and offline transaction and conversion."

Daranyi has nearly three decades of retail and brand marketing experience from both client and agency side, driving strategy and leading campaigns for clients including L'Oréal and Disney as well as retailers such as Signet and Vodafone.

"Sophie is an experienced leader and practitioner and has a clear strategy of how we can better combine our expertise to address clients' commerce needs," said Adams. "She will work across Omnicom Group and directly with clients to drive innovation and growth and work to facilitate increased channel collaboration."

Speaking on behalf of the agencies, TPN CEO Sharon Love said, "We have exceptional capability across our companies and the shopper and commerce expertise at Omnicom has never been stronger. By co-operating together as part of ORG, we all believe that we will be able to further accelerate growth and innovation."

More information can be found at www.omnicomretailgroup.com.

ABOUT OMNICOM RETAIL GROUP

Omnicom Retail Group is a collective of best in class consultancy, creativity and capability in retail, shopper and commerce marketing, focussed on driving sales growth through increased online and offline conversion and transaction. Formed to address the need for innovative multi-channel commerce expertise in the rapidly evolving world of retailing and shopping, ORG combines world class shopper capability and facilitates expertise across Omnicom Group. ORG brings together five award-winning agencies – The Integer Group, TracyLocke and Haygarth, TPN and The Marketing Arm. Employing over 2,500 people across 19 markets. The group also facilitates expertise across Omnicom Group providing multi-channel commerce consultancy and specialist teams. For more information please visit www.omnicomretailgroup.com

ABOUT OMNICOM GROUP INC.

Omnicom Group ( www.omnicomgroup.com ) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.omnicomgroup.com

