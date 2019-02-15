Omnicom Media Group Names Erin Matts US CEO Of Hearts & Science

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Media Group (OMG), the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), today named Erin Matts US CEO of its data-driven marketing agency Hearts & Science. Matts takes on the Hearts & Science US leadership role following Scott Hagedorn's recent move to the OMG North America CEO seat.

With a resume that encompasses agency, client-side and publishing experience, Matts joins Hearts & Science following three years as the North American CEO of Annalect, OMG's data and analytics division. During her tenure she drove increased integration of data analytics across Omnicom's creative agencies; launched an initiative to increase the number of women in leadership roles across Annalect; and played a leading role in the development and launch of the Omni people-based precision marketing platform.

"As the North American CEO of Annalect, Erin has been invaluable to Hearts & Science from the moment we opened our doors three years ago - supporting every new business pitch and helping us assure continuous innovation in data and analytics," says Hagedorn. "Beyond her contributions to Hearts & Science, her broader experiences enabling behaviorally-inspired and data-informed marketing solutions for all OMG clients are the perfect credentials for leading an agency that has the word 'hearts' and 'science' in its name."

Adds Matts, "Striking the right balance between the two is the challenge that every marketer faces – which is why my priority will be guaranteeing that everyone on every Hearts & Science team can play in the ampersand zone - equally adept at using data for decisioning as well as to inspire innovation and creativity."

Matts appointment is effective immediately.

About Hearts & Science

Designed to inform brand strategies with real-time insights and deliver business advantage in the world of personalized digital marketing, Omnicom Media Group's Hearts & Science is a data-driven marketing agency that orchestrates expert media planning and buying capabilities in conjunction with a diverse range of services including shopper marketing, marketing innovation and content activation. Headquartered in New York, Hearts & Science currently has 25 offices in 14 countries serving the world's best leading marketers.

