Omnicom Names Rochelle Tarlowe Treasurer

NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) today announced that Rochelle Tarlowe has joined the company as its new Senior Vice President and Treasurer. She succeeds Dennis Hewitt who recently retired after 30 years with the company.

Tarlowe is responsible for managing Omnicom's global treasury and risk management function, reporting to Phil Angelastro, Chief Financial Officer, Omnicom.

Tarlowe joins Omnicom from Avis Budget Group, where she was Senior Vice President and Treasurer. In addition to managing the company's global $13 billion capital structure, she was responsible for risk management, evaluation of agency relationships, hedging strategies and cash management. Over the course of 15 years at the company, Rochelle held positions of increasing responsibility in the Treasury department.

"We are delighted to have Rochelle join our company. She is a strategic and innovative leader with deep capital markets expertise," said Phil Angelastro, Chief Financial Officer at Omnicom. "Furthermore, her experience working in a global role for a large multi-national company will certainly fit well with our world-class treasury department."

Speaking to her new position, Tarlowe commented, "Omnicom is a consistent leader in a dynamic and rapidly changing industry. I am excited to be joining such a strong financial team and look forward to contributing to the company's continued success."

Prior to Avis, Tarlowe served as Vice President, Senior Analyst at Moody's Investors Services. She holds a B.A. from Barnard College and a J.D. from Fordham University School of Law.

