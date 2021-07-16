OMNICOMMANDER™ Launches a Solution to Help Protect Credit Unions From Cyber Threats and Ransomware Attacks

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNICOMMANDER™, the leader in credit union marketing services with over 400 clients across 47 states, announced today a complimentary cybersecurity information session and live training program to help credit unions protect their assets and members against cybercriminals.

CYBERCOMMANDER: Secure Everything

On April 22, 2021 -- the NCUA issued a press release warning federally insured credit unions and financial services of increasing cybersecurity vulnerabilities. Credit unions remain a target for hackers and thieves, with the top threats being ransomware, malware and phishing attacks, identity theft, denial of service, ATM skimming, pandemic-themed attacks, and supply chain attacks.

According to the Modern Bank Heists Threat Report, 80% of surveyed financial institutions reported an increase in cyber attacks over the past 12 months (a 13% increase over 2019). And, ransomware attacks against the financial sector are up 9x from the beginning of February to the end of April 2020.

"It was at the beginning of the pandemic that I really started to take notice of all the ransomware, security breaches, and cybersecurity issues happening in the world," said Eric Isham, Founder & CEO of OMNICOMMANDER.

"As a partner to over 400 credit unions, I wanted to help our clients protect themselves from cyber attacks, so I decided to invest into building a smart cybersecurity solution that small, mid-sized, and even larger credit unions could implement throughout their organizations."

According to industry research, 95% of cybersecurity breaches are caused by human error. During OMNICOMMANDER's one-hour cybersecurity training, credit union executives will learn essential checkpoints to help protect their assets and members from cyber threats caused by human errors.

OMNICOMMANDER's Chief Information Security Officer, Elliott Franklin, will host the live training and present the information in an easy-to-understand format. For over 20 years, Franklin has built and managed international, multi-million-dollar security programs across industry verticals with companies ranging from 250 to over 20,000 employees.

"I'm excited to offer this cybersecurity training to credit unions. Not only does it fulfill the National Credit Union Administration requirements for the Rules and Regulations of Part 748, but it could help protect the assets of thousands of credit union members," said Franklin. "After the live training, each attendee will receive a digital certificate of completion that is good for one year."

The first cybersecurity information session and live training will be held on July 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. (CT) via Zoom. Limited space is available to the first 300 attendees. Register your credit union today.

If you're unable to attend the July 16th training, OMNICOMMANDER will host ongoing cybersecurity training for credit unions starting July 21 - September 2, 2021. Please call the OMNICOMMANDER corporate office at (800) 807-3109 or email [email protected] to inquire about future cybersecurity training programs and dates.

The training is designed to help credit union employees identify and evaluate risks to their IT infrastructure and develop plans to mitigate those risks in order to protect member data and information.

ABOUT OMNICOMMANDER

OMNICOMMANDER is a veteran-owned and operated website design, marketing, and cybersecurity firm for credit unions. Focusing on member experience, the Company ensures every client touchpoint is a great client experience. OMNICOMMANDER builds credit union websites with a mobile-first approach to ensure full responsiveness, SSL encryption, and observance of ADA guidelines. The Company's marketing services include strategic planning, reputation management, SEO, social media marketing, digital advertising, traditional advertising, and integrated marketing campaigns. Their cybersecurity services include IT risk assessments, IT audits, vulnerability scanning, Virtual CISO services, and security preparedness training.

