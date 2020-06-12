OMNICOMMANDER Partners Announced as CUNA Diamond Award Winners

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNICOMMANDER , a financial technology firm specializing in website design, branding, and marketing for credit unions, is proud to announce two credit union partners as winners of the prestigious Credit Union National Association Diamond Award in the website category.

After a delay due to the pandemic, the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) hosted a virtual award ceremony last week to announce their 2020 Diamond Award Winners. The awards were announced daily in one-hour sessions and replaced the annual event originally scheduled for earlier this spring. While credit unions were notified that they were winners in February, they had not been told of their specific honor until this week's announcements.

With 35 categories for the Diamond Awards, those that enter must demonstrate how they outshine all others in their classification. It is an absolute honor and privilege to have those that we have worked with to be recognized as the most outstanding in their category.

Lana'i Federal Credit Union, Inaugural Launch of First Website

Lana'i Federal Credit Union 's CEO/Manager Charity Texeira said, "As a small credit union on a small island with no digital services to offer, keeping up with the economic changes was surely a challenge. We realized that technology has clearly changed the landscape of how people move through their daily lives, specifically in how they choose to do their banking. OMNICOMMANDER has provided us the tool to not only put us on the front line, but has provided a digital presence that can compete at a prestigious level!"

BRECO Federal Credit Union, New Website

Joshua Poole, President/CEO of BRECO Federal Credit Union , said, "I'm so very thrilled that BRECO FCU has been nationally recognized through the CUNA Diamond Awards for our amazing website! Of the nominations, only three were from Louisiana, and those were four to seven times our size. If looking at all of the 22 website winners as a whole, BRECO was being recognized alongside credit unions thirty times our size! We may be small, but we're here to compete!"

OMNICOMMANDER Founder and CEO, Eric Isham said, "The Diamond Awards are the pinnacle for the industry's recognition of what the credit unions build in terms of their digital branch and presence. In these times, a digital strategy is not an option - but rather a critical focus and priority that successful credit unions are embracing. Offering an exceptional experience with attention to user interface for members is how to set yourself up for success. We are honored to partner with so many credit unions that understand the crucial importance of a fantastic website design and online experience. Helping the credit unions serve their communities is why we do what we do, but being a part of them winning an award for what has been built is icing on the cake."

About OMNICOMMANDER

OMNICOMMANDER is a veteran-owned and operated credit union website design and social media marketing firm. Focusing on member experience, the company ensures every touchpoint has a remarkable user experience. Along with incredible design, OMNICOMMANDER creates sites with built-in mobile responsiveness, SSL encryption, and observance of ADA guidelines. OMNICOMMANDER provides marketing services including targeted marketing, branding, and social media, to enhance every aspect of a brand's digital presence.

