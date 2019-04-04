Omnicom's Daggerwing Group named as a top 10 global leader in communications and change management consulting in 2019 ALM report

NEW YORK, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Daggerwing Group, part of Omnicom Group, (NYSE: OMC), has been named a top 10 rated global leader in communications and change management consulting in ALM Intelligence's 2019 Vanguard report.

The ALM Vanguard of Communications and Change Management Consulting Providers report annually assesses firms in terms of their relative ability to create impact for their clients.

After being rated as #19 for the first time in 2018, Daggerwing has jumped into the global leader category and is rated #8 for client impact. Other 2019 leaders named by ALM include Boston Consulting Group, McKinsey, PwC, Deloitte, EY, KPMG, North Highland and Eagle Hill Consulting. Omnicom is the only global marketing and communications network to have a change consultancy in the top ten.

"Daggerwing joins the ranks of the Vanguard leaders for the first time this year for two key reasons. As a creative design firm with global reach, Daggerwing knows how to leverage the power of marketing and branding to enable behavioral and culture change," says Liz DeVito, Associate Director, Management Consulting Research with ALM Intelligence in the report. "As a change consultancy, the firm brings a strategic, economical, business-led approach to change that resonates with its C-Suite clients."

In the capability area of strategy, Daggerwing Group claims the Best in Class spot. "Daggerwing has a unique ability to combine creative, insightful thinking with experience design to stimulate the executive imagination and identify strategic opportunities for change," DeVito continues. "The firm is equally adept at answering client's high-level questions about the impact of digital transformation on their future market position as it is in leveraging data analytics to help them look at their business through the eyes of employees and customers."

"Our people love coming to work every day knowing they get to make a difference in the most powerful way – by changing the behavior of our clients' customers and employees," says Daggerwing Group CEO, Ewan Main. "This achievement belongs to our people around the world, and the great clients who trust Daggerwing to help them with their biggest transformation challenges."

The study notes that over the past year, Daggerwing has expanded the context and scope of its services to address the challenges all executives and business leaders face as they cope with change across a range of business transformations, from cultural and organizational to customer-centric and digital.

About Daggerwing Group

Daggerwing Group, an Omnicom Group company, founded in 1999, is a global change consultancy operating in North America, EMEA and APAC. Daggerwing believes that a company's pace of growth is tied to customer and employee behavior change. That's why Daggerwing helps companies accelerate growth by changing customer and employee behavior, fast. Daggerwing helps clients deliver on their brand promise to customers, activate culture to improve business results, implement organizational and process change, and inspire and equip employees to improve performance.

About ALM Intelligence

ALM Intelligence, a division of ALM Media LLC, supports legal, consulting, and benefits decision-makers seeking guidance on critical business challenges. Their proprietary market reports and analysis, rating guides, prospecting tools, surveys, and rankings, inform and empower business leaders to meet business challenges with confidence. Please visit alm.com/intelligence for more information.

SOURCE Daggerwing Group

