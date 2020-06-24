OmniFund Expands Passport to Enable Easy Integration with Point of Sale and Management Software

"OmniFund has provided merchants with the power to request a payment from the other side of the counter, the other side of the building, or the other side of the world," says Stacy Roderick, CEO of OmniFund.

Passport functions provide an advantage for service-based businesses such as restaurants, dog groomers, salons, mechanics and more, where services are provided before payment is received. Using Passport, payment requests can be sent via email or SMS text message through our gateway or the merchant's point of sale platform. The merchant can notify customers that their services are complete and request payment for the exact amount due. Rather than wait to return to the storefront to pay, customers can accept and securely submit their payment using the link within the same notification. All payments made through Passport are reconciled easily and securely within the POS system. For tipped businesses, the expanded APIs also include tip line and check-splitting functionality.

The entire process is easily viewed from start to finish, providing the merchant with more control over their transactions. The added functionality of the Passport APIs makes contactless payments a more streamlined, efficient process that benefits both the merchant and customer.

For more information about the expanded Passport product, visit: https://omnifund.com/omnifund-passport/

About OmniFund

OmniFund is a leading provider of innovative payment solutions for a variety of industries, and businesses of all sizes. Security is the company's focus, responding to customer and partner demands to uphold ever-changing regulations. Backed by its expert service and U.S.-based support, OmniFund equips its clients with the solutions to grow their businesses. For more information, visit www.omnifund.com.

