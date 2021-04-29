OMNIPLEX, a Constellis company, wins a position on the $700 million Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Background Investigations Multiple Award BPA
Apr 29, 2021, 16:32 ET
HERNDON, Va., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellis, a leading provider of essential risk management and mission support services to government and commercial clients worldwide, announced today that DHS awarded the company's OMNIPLEX entity a Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) to support its department-wide Background Investigations Program. The aggregate ceiling available for BPAs under the DHS BI Program is $700 million, with an initial term covering five years.
Under this multiple-award program, OMNIPLEX will provide Background Investigations to participating components of DHS.
As the premier global provider of high-end security solutions and background investigations, OMNIPLEX has been supporting the Background Investigation needs of DHS for nearly 20 years.
"We are proud to be selected by the Department of Homeland Security to provide background investigations for personnel that are vetted to be a part of the U.S. Government's trusted workforce," said Dave Mathews, President of National Security Operations at Constellis. "We've been specializing in this work for over two decades, and we're honored to continue to be a part of this critical program."
About Constellis
