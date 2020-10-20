OmniScale Media Adds Rachel Nielsen to its Advanced Technology Marketing Team

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniScale Media, a full-service media agency specializing in driving awareness and adoption for advanced computing technology companies, today announced the addition of Rachel Nielsen to bolster its content marketing production capabilities. As the Content Marketing Manager for OmniScale Media, Nielsen will be responsible for the planning, management, and execution of public-facing webinars and other digital marketing productions for the agency's clients.

"Digital marketing vehicles are seeing a tremendous amount of growth right now, with companies looking for ways to make up what they've lost in momentum after the marketing impacts of COVID-19, and the general shift towards more quality virtual experiences," said Matt Walters, CEO of OmniScale Media. "We're seeing a tremendous amount of growth as advanced tech companies look for marketing partners who not only understand the dynamics of putting together high quality content , but who also understand the nuances of advanced computing technology (such as HPC, AI, Machine Learning, Cloud, and more) as well as its audiences. We are delighted to add Rachel to our team, gaining her experience, professionalism, and competence in managing high quality digital marketing productions. Our clients will enjoy the level of service and most importantly the results that Rachel and the OmniScale team delivers."

"There is a big opportunity right now for organizations who are looking to reinvigorate their digital marketing efforts in an environment where nobody is sure of when the next in-person event will be possible," said Rachel Nielsen, newly appointed Content Marketing Manager for OmniScale Media. "As an agency exclusively serving organizations working with computing technologies on the leading edge of human progress, OmniScale Media's mission and vision to serve the needs of these organizations really resonates with me. It's exciting to join OmniScale and work with clients who are creating technologies that innovate and pave a way for a better tomorrow."

Nielsen joins OmniScale Media after three-plus years at Gartner, the global research and advisory firm, where she worked as a conference planner on Gartner's Global Branding Team, and also as an events specialist, responsible for planning, executing and recruiting for global events. Nielsen will join OmniScale working from her remote office in Dallas, TX.

About OmniScale Media

OmniScale Media is a full-service media agency specializing in creating engagement that drives adoption of advanced technologies. With 30 years combined experience in high-end tech PR, marketing, demand generation, event production and media, OmniScale is the go-to agency of choice for disruptive technology companies looking to inspire people to engage and take action in the process of adopting their technology or technology related services. Experience in High Performance Computing, IoT, Cloud, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, and more, give the agency a broad understanding of technology ecosystem dynamics, and the thought-processes involved in crossing the technological chasms. For more information or to start a conversation about how OmniScale Media can help your organization, visit www.OmniScaleMedia.com , or send an email to [email protected] .

