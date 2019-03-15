OmniSci Announces Speaking Appearances at NVIDIA GTC 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniSci , the pioneer in GPU-accelerated analytics, today announced its Gold Sponsorship of GTC 2019 , the premier AI conference, taking place March 17-21 in San Jose, California. The company's participation at GTC will include speaking appearances by OmniSci CEO and co-founder Todd Mostak, VP of Global Community Aaron Williams, VP of Product Management Venkat Krishnamurthy and Data Scientist Wamsi Viswanath. They'll discuss the revolution in big data analytics brought about by the use of GPUs, and in one of the presentations Mostak will present alongside BMW Group.

NVIDIA GTC (the GPU Technology Conference) provides training, insights and direct access to experts on many of the hottest topics in computing today, from AI and deep learning to intelligent machines, high performance computing, accelerated data science and more. GTC attracts developers, researchers and technologists from many of the top tech companies, universities, research firms and government agencies globally.

"We're excited to present with BMW at GTC to showcase how GPU-accelerated analytics on the OmniSci platform allows for real-time analysis of vehicle telematics data," said Todd Mostak, CEO at OmniSci. "By harnessing the power of NVIDIA GPUs, OmniSci enables the automotive industry to unlock value from their big data and uncover insights that transform their businesses. We are excited to work closely with NVIDIA to allow telematics data to be processed and analyzed orders-of-magnitude faster than previously possible."

Beginning March 18, OmniSci executives will lead several seminars and training sessions. The lineup includes:

" How BMW Visualizes and Interacts with Extreme Datasets with Near Zero Latency ," featuring Caroline Persson , data scientist at BMW Group, and Todd Mostak , explaining how the BMW Group is building dashboards with OmniSci technology to leverage the treasure trove of data from connected vehicles ( March 20 , 1:00-1:50 PM , SJCC Room 212A, Concourse Level).

featuring , data scientist at BMW Group, and , explaining how the BMW Group is building dashboards with OmniSci technology to leverage the treasure trove of data from connected vehicles ( , , SJCC Room 212A, Concourse Level). " OmniSci and RAPIDS: End-to-End Open Source Data Science Workflow ," featuring Aaron Williams and Venkat Krishnamurthy , demonstrating the benefits of RAPIDS, a suite of open-source data processing and machine learning libraries from NVIDIA, using real California wildfire data ( March 20 , 3:30-3:55 PM , Marriott Hotel Ballroom 2, Level 2/Concourse).

featuring and , demonstrating the benefits of RAPIDS, a suite of open-source data processing and machine learning libraries from NVIDIA, using real wildfire data ( , , Marriott Hotel Ballroom 2, Level 2/Concourse). " NASA GeneLab Repository Deep-Learning Based Accelerated Workflow and Data Curation ," featuring Jacci Cenci , senior technical marketing engineer at NVIDIA, and Wamsi Viswanath training attendees in ways to load, analyze, pre-process, model and visualize data using open source methods for accelerating machine learning. The session will utilize data from the NASA GeneLab, an initiative to better understand the biological effects of long-term spaceflight ( March 20 , 1:00-3:00 PM , SJCC Room LL21E, Lower Level).

Additionally, OmniSci will be demonstrating its flagship platform, which harnesses the massive processing power of GPUs to redefine speed and scale in big data querying and visualization, from its booth at GTC 2019.

"As big data flows in from more sources and in greater volumes, companies need to effectively analyze and visualize it to reveal insights and transform their business," said Jeffrey Tseng, director of product at NVIDIA. "The OmniSci platform with NVIDIA RAPIDS and GPU-accelerated AI technology are cutting-edge methods that business leaders can use to gain deeper insights at superhuman speed and scale."

OmniSci will be exhibiting at GTC 2019 (booth 616) in the San Jose McEnery Convention Center. To learn more about the OmniSci sessions, visit https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/gtc/schedule .

About OmniSci

OmniSci (formerly MapD) is the pioneer in GPU-accelerated analytics. The OmniSci platform is used in business and government to find insights in data beyond the limits of mainstream analytics tools. Harnessing the massive parallel computing power of GPUs, the platform is available in the cloud (OmniSci Cloud and leading public cloud providers) and on-premise (OmniSci Core and Enterprise Edition). OmniSci originated from research at Harvard and MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL). OmniSci is funded by GV, In-Q-Tel, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), NVIDIA, Tiger Global Management, Vanedge Capital and Verizon Ventures. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more about OmniSci at www.omnisci.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kasey Thomas

SSPR

925/285-6449

kthomas@sspr.com

SOURCE OmniSci

Related Links

https://www.omnisci.com

