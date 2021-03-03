OmniSci Launches Free Edition of Platform to Democratize the Power of Accelerated Analytics

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniSci , the pioneer in accelerated analytics, today announced the launch of OmniSci Free, a full-featured version of its analytics platform available for use at no cost. OmniSci Free will allow users to leverage the full power of the OmniSci Analytics Platform, including OmniSciDB, OmniSci Render Engine, OmniSci Immerse, and the OmniSci Data Science Toolkit, to explore and gain insights from their big data at the speed of curiosity.

"Our mission from the beginning has been to make analytics instant, powerful, and effortless for everyone, and the launch of OmniSci Free is our latest step towards making our platform accessible to an even broader audience," said OmniSci CEO and Co-Founder Todd Mostak. "While our open source database has delivered significant value to the community as an ultra-fast OLAP SQL engine, it has become increasingly clear that many use cases heavily benefit from access to the capabilities of our full platform, including it's massively scalable visualization and data science capabilities. OmniSci originated out of my own struggles with using legacy analytics tools to interrogate large datasets, and it is our deep hope that making it easy to access the OmniSci stack in its entirety will allow analysts, data scientists, and decision makers everywhere to unlock the full power of their data."

"At Blue Conduit, we use machine learning to support the removal of lead and other dangerous materials from communities, maximizing public health while minimizing costs," said Ian Robinson, Managing Director of BlueConduit. "OmniSci has been crucial in our partnership with communities to deliver up-to-date and accurate information about these risks. It enables us to rapidly and automatically deploy geospatial information to the public and decision makers. We're tremendously excited about the introduction of OmniSci Free, which will allow our organization, and others like us, to more easily leverage the power of accelerated analytics to serve the public good."

OmniSci Free is licensed for commercial use, with the exception of paid hosting. It can be deployed on both CPU-only (X86) servers as well as servers with Nvidia GPUs for additional acceleration, and allows for use of up to 32GB of RAM, generally adequate for datasets of up to 500 million records, and three concurrent users. It is available for immediate download, as well as turnkey deployment in the AWS and Azure clouds. Users can also try OmniSci on their Mac laptops and desktops with the OmniSci for Mac Preview, download here. In addition, OmniSci offers an Enterprise Edition of its platform without user limitations that allows scaling of the platform on-premises or in the cloud to multiple servers and datasets with tens of billions of records, with enterprise support options.

About OmniSci:

OmniSci is the pioneer in accelerated analytics. The OmniSci platform is used in business and government to find insights in data beyond the limits of mainstream analytics tools. Harnessing the massive parallelism of modern CPU and GPU hardware, the platform is available in the cloud and on-premise. OmniSci originated from research at Harvard and MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL). OmniSci is funded by GV, In-Q-Tel, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), NVIDIA, Tiger Global Management, Vanedge Capital and Verizon Ventures. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more about OmniSci at www.omnisci.com .

