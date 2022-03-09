Omnispace and Lacuna Announce Collaboration to Deliver Global LoRaWAN® IoT Service

The collaboration will enable the commercial launch of a first-of-its-kind, global, open standards-based IoT network. The service will employ the LoRaWAN® protocol to support direct-to-satellite communications for a broad range of IoT devices. The protocol will utilize the LR-FHSS technology -- specifically designed for high-capacity IoT networks -- with on-orbit operation validated by Lacuna through several years of non-geostationary satellite testing and optimization. Leveraging Omnispace's licensed, 2GHz S-band spectrum rights, and integrating Omnispace and Lacuna infrastructure, the service will allow devices to connect seamlessly between existing terrestrial networks and previously un-connected regions around the globe.

"Omnispace is reimagining mobile communications for users by employing standards-based solutions to deliver global, real-time connectivity," said Ram Viswanathan, president and CEO for Omnispace. "We're pleased to be working with Lacuna to introduce this new enterprise-class service, which is part of our broader vision to deliver seamless terrestrial and satellite communications."

"We are happy to announce this agreement with Omnispace which accelerates getting our technology to market and enables us to start delivering our IoT services around the globe," said Rob Spurrett, CEO of Lacuna. "Our customers will be able to access Lacuna's IoT service directly from inexpensive, battery-powered LoRa® devices to extend connectivity to even the most remote areas of the world."

This joint Omnispace and Lacuna effort will begin serving customers and distribution partners in Q3 2022, powering asset tracking, fleet management and data collection across industries globally. The two companies will leverage the LoRaWAN standard that is capable of bridging terrestrial networks with worldwide satellite coverage to offer low power ubiquitous connectivity. The initial set of Lacuna sensors are smaller than the palm of a hand and can connect over satellite for several years off a single battery charge, providing customers with affordable and simplified communications.

Service Providers and Systems Integrators should contact Lacuna for more information about the service

About Omnispace, LLC

Headquartered in the Washington D.C. area, and founded by veteran telecommunications and satellite industry executives, Omnispace is redefining mobile connectivity for the 21st century. By leveraging 5G technologies, the company is combining the global footprint of a non-geostationary satellite constellation with the mobile networks of the world's leading telecom companies to bring an interoperable "one network" connectivity to users and IoT devices anywhere on the globe.

Learn more at: Omnispace.com

About Lacuna Space

Lacuna Space, a UK and Dutch entity, headquartered in Oxford UK, is recognized as the leader in scalable direct-to-satellite IoT solutions based on the open and interoperable LoRaWAN® standard. The Lacuna Network enables multiple constellations of Lacuna and third-party satellites to meld together, forming the most robust and field-proven IoT service for our customers. Operating a wholesale model, Lacuna empowers service providers and systems integrators to extend the limited coverage footprint of LoRaWAN® networks around the globe with ubiquitous low-power, low-cost connectivity. Learn more at Lacuna.Space.

