OmniView Sports Announces Raise of Seed Round to Accelerate to Market

"Sports fans around the country are missing the moments that matter most to them because of a fractured viewing experience," said Nikhil Patel, Chief Executive Officer of OmniView Sports. "Our latest seed financing round will help us accelerate to market to maximize these opportunities for change."

OmniView Sports created YourZone, an easy-to-use app that integrates fantasy leagues and sportsbooks to personalize how fans watch sports.

This app uses sports-play feeds, machine learning, and odds-pricing simulations in real-time to calculate Excitement Metrics based on a user's interests.

Key features of YourZone powered by GameChangr include:

Seamlessly connects to cable, streaming services, and fantasy/sportsbooks.

Choose your favorite sports, teams, and players and easily watch each of your selections by clicking the TV or stream button.

Ability to see fantasy players score points in real-time rather than be alerted after.

Find the best odds and place bets at your favorite sportsbook within the app.

Receive alerts when a big play is about to happen.

When talking about YourZone, M.L. Carr, former Boston Celtics player, Coach, and General Manager said it best, "It's like NFL RedZone on steroids!"

With an increase in cord-cutting and streaming options as well as sports broadcast viewing, the market is primed for innovation that creates a multi-dimensional viewing experience. Through this seed round, OmniView Sports is confident they'll deliver a product that wraps all of these key elements into a smart, personal sports hub.

About OmniView Sports' GameChangr

The GameChangr turns your smartphone into an all-sports universal remote and integrates all your fantasy leagues and sportsbooks in one easy-to-use app, YourZone. With YourZone app's predictive play notifications, the GameChangr gets you to any game before an epic play happens.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE OVS Technologies, Inc.