Omnivore Partners with Coca-Cola to Launch Digital Menu Management Solution

HAYWARD, Calif., May 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnivore , a universal point-of-sale (POS) connectivity platform enabling hundreds of third-party technologies to integrate seamlessly with the diverse POS landscape, announced today the launch of its Menu Management System (MMS). Developed with The Coca-Cola Company, MMS helps restaurant brands and technology providers to smooth the friction with managing the complexity of numerous digital menus across online ordering, third-party delivery apps, menu boards, kiosks and more.

Over the past few years, digital restaurant technology has exploded. Certain categories including online ordering, reservations, third-party delivery, loyalty programs and kiosks have all evolved the hospitality landscape, and are shaping both consumer demand and the way restaurants approach their guest experience and operations. Since the advent of the drive thru, delivery can be viewed as one of the biggest shifts now in the industry as restaurants grapple with how to implement this popular technology into their operations. To leverage current and future technologies, brands need to architect a forward thinking flexible platform for technical evolution.

Partnering with The Coca-Cola Company, Omnivore developed MMS, a digital menu control panel, which focuses on the guest experience by creating a single source of truth for restaurants and other third-party technology providers with consistent menu curation, proper pricing, and brand standards. In addition, MMS integrates into the POS system resulting in order injection, data collection and control of content. MMS has the ability to smooth operational challenges that come with multiple third-party technology partners that all have digital menu dependencies.

"Omnivore has long advocated for what's possible in restaurant industry technology with the adoption of a standard integration and with Coca-Cola's partnership, this is just the beginning of that vision made into reality," said Mike Wior, CEO of Omnivore. "Creating oversight and control over digital menu management will further allow restaurant brands to increase sales and decrease expenses by streamlining operations and customer experience across all of their third-party partnerships."

"Our brand focus has always been to create new value for the industry and better serve future consumers which is why we've committed to help usher in the future of restaurant technology," said Andy McMillin, CMO, National Foodservice & On-Premise Marketing, Coca-Cola North America.

Omnivore's Menu Management System is a single source of truth software for all of a restaurant's digital menus. MMS enables POS order injection, immediate pricing updates, surcharging, 86'ing, analytics and graphics control. With the platform, a restaurant can streamline the management of content and brand for its orders from all sources including delivery, online, kiosks, catering, social media and search engines.

"We continuously seek to balance operational efficiencies while exceeding guest expectations, and leveraging real meaningful technology is critical to do so," said Russ Bendel, CEO of The Habit Burger Grill. "Together with Omnivore and the MMS product we've been able to set a platform allowing us to surface and vet solutions that not only take friction out of 3rd party delivery with order injection and menu control but also be ready to leverage other ordering channels on the horizon if needed."

Announced late last year, The Coca-Cola Company, is one of Omnivore's lead Series A investors. The investment helped accelerate current development and growth of proprietary Omnivore products that minimize friction for restaurant brands, third-party technologies, and POS companies.

Omnivore's Menu Management System is available now to all restaurants and third-party technology providers.

About Omnivore

Omnivore empowers restaurant brands to digitize their guest and operational experience in a meaningful and sustainable way. We deliver an end-to-end suite of solutions built on data and insights that help optimize the essential elements of the digital restaurant experience; online ordering, pay at table, 3rd party delivery, kiosk/digital menu, reservations, loyalty, inventory, labor and analytics. All of these solutions completely integrate into the restaurant POS system for operational efficiency, future agility and leveraging of data. For more information, visit Omnivore.io.

