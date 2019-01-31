OMNOVA reports eighth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth in Specialty Segment volume and improvement in profitability in Q4 2018

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights

Diluted earnings per share for Q4 of 2018 was $0.15 compared to a loss per share of $2.22 last year.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share for the quarter was $0.17 compared to $0.10 last year.

Specialty Solutions segment operating profit for the quarter was $15.7 million compared to $14.3 million last year. Adjusted Segment Operating Profit for the quarter was $17.8 million , up 22% from $14.6 million last year, driven by higher volumes, better mix and stronger margins.

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA was 3.2x, flat to last year's fourth quarter despite the use of approximately €30 million of cash and debt in the September 2018 acquisition of OMNOVA Portugal.

Full year diluted earnings per share for 2018 was $0.46 compared to a loss per share of $1.98 last year. Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share for the year was $0.63 , up 13% compared to $0.56 last year and marking the fourth consecutive year of increased adjusted diluted earnings per share .

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OMN) Chief Executive Officer Anne Noonan, commenting on the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, said, "We recorded our eighth consecutive quarter of volume growth and improved year-over-year profitability in specialties as the momentum of our specialization strategy continues. The acquisition of OMNOVA Portugal at the end of September 2018 was a significant contributor to volume in our coatings business for the quarter. Additionally we saw volume strength in our home & personal care, adhesives & sealants, oil & gas, and films businesses. Adhesives & sealants continued to see growth via the success of our proprietary new technology for caulk applications, while films sales to the luxury vinyl tile market remained strong. Oil & gas continued to benefit from last year's acquisition, growing with a more diversified product and customer portfolio. Laminates demand was lower this quarter, primarily due to weakness in the RV market. For the quarter, Adjusted Segment Operating Profit for Specialty Solutions was $17.8 million, up 22% from $14.6 million last year. For the full year, Specialty Solutions Adjusted Segment Operating Profit was $74.4 million, up 22% from $60.8 million last year and representing over 90% of segment operating profit. Specialty Solutions net sales were up 15% to $127.6 million for the quarter, representing nearly 70% of the Company's sales. For the full year, Specialty Solutions sales were up 10.5% to $487.6 million, representing over 63% of the Company's total sales.

"Adjusted Segment Operating Profit for the Performance Materials segment was $1.9 million, or 3% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $3.1 million, or 4.1% of net sales in the comparable period last year. Fourth quarter 2018 operating performance was improved from the second quarter of 2018 and about flat with the third quarter as improved margins were largely offset by the impact of our decision to exit the declining commodity paper chemicals market. Because of this strategic change to our portfolio, at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2018, the Company announced the closure of its Green Bay, Wisconsin plant. The closure is on track and we are on plan to realize $7-8 million of annual run-rate savings, primarily benefiting the Performance Materials segment. We expect to realize about half of the savings beginning in the second half of fiscal 2019 with the full annual savings being realized in fiscal 2020," finished Noonan.

Consolidated Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2018

Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter ended November 30, 2018 was $0.15 per share, compared to a loss per share of $2.22 last year. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company recorded charges of $8.2 million primarily for asset impairment, acquisition and integration related expenses, and costs in connection with the Green Bay, Wisconsin plant closure. In the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company recorded charges of $114.0 million primarily related to the non-cash write-down of deferred tax assets and goodwill impairment charges related to the Performance Materials segment.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share was $0.17 per share for the quarter, compared with $0.10 last year driven by improved profitability in the Specialty Solutions segment and reduced SG&A.

Net sales for the quarter were $191.3 million, up 2.7% from last year's $186.3 million. On a consolidated basis, overall volume was unfavorable by $4.2 million, or 2.2%, as strong growth in Specialty Solutions was offset predominantly by the decline in Performance Materials due to the Company's exit from commodity paper chemicals. Price and mix had a favorable impact on net sales of $9.7 million, or 5.1%, primarily in Specialty Solutions. Currency translation was unfavorable by $0.8 million, or 0.4%.

SG&A in the quarter was $22.2 million, down from $28.9 million in the same quarter last year. The decrease was driven by reduced incentive compensation expense and benefits from the "One OMNOVA" cost reduction initiatives.

Interest expense for the quarter was $5.0 million, compared to $5.5 million last year, reflecting lower average borrowing balances due to the Company's $40 million debt pre-payment in December 2017, but partially offset by rising variable interest rates.

Income tax benefit in the quarter was $5.9 million compared to expense of $76.7 million in 2017. The fourth quarter 2018 benefit was driven by a partial reversal of valuation allowances, while the large tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2017 was a result of establishing a U.S. tax valuation allowance, both resulting from U.S. tax law changes. Cash taxes were $1.1 million for the quarter compared to $1.5 million for last year's quarter. The Company has approximately $93.1 million of U.S. federal net operating loss carryforwards and $78.9 million of state and local tax net operating loss carryforwards at the end of 2018.

Working capital days at the end of the quarter were 46.8, almost ten days better compared to last year, driven by a continued focus on reducing working capital. For the full year, cash provided by operations was $56.7 million, compared to $47.8 million last year, reflecting the strong profit growth in Specialty Solutions and improved working capital management. The Company's Net Leverage Ratio was 3.2x Adjusted EBITDA, which is flat to last year but includes the impact of the OMNOVA Portugal acquisition made in September 2018. (See Tables E and F). Excluding the impact of the acquisition, the Net Leverage Ratio would have been 2.8x Adjusted EBITDA.

Specialty Solutions Segment Results

Net sales for Specialty Solutions during the fourth quarter of 2018 increased $16.5 million, or 15%, to $127.6 million, compared with $111.1 million last year. OMNOVA Portugal accounted for $10.7 million of net sales in the quarter. Volume increases of $8.8 million, or 7.9%, primarily due to the OMNOVA Portugal acquisition, and price and mix improvements of $8.7 million, or 7.8%, drove the year-over-year improvement. Foreign currency translation was slightly unfavorable. Volumes were strong in the Company's coatings business (due to OMNOVA Portugal), as well the home and personal care, adhesives and sealants, oil & gas and films businesses.

Segment operating profit was $15.7 million compared with $14.3 million last year. Adjusted Segment Operating Profit grew 22% to $17.8 million, or 13.9% of net sales, compared to $14.6 million, or 13.1% of net sales, last year. (See Tables A and B.) Increased volume, better mix, the OMNOVA Portugal acquisition, and effective cost controls continued to drive the operating profit improvements.

Performance Materials Segment Results

Net sales for Performance Materials during the fourth quarter of 2018 were $63.7 million, down $11.5 million from $75.2 million last year. Volume was down $13 million, or 17.3%, from last year, primarily due to the Company's exit from commodity paper chemicals. Volume in antioxidants, reinforcing resins, and tire cord were favorable. The impact of foreign exchange was slightly unfavorable.

Performance Materials' segment operating loss for the quarter was $4.2 million, compared with an operating loss of $18.4 million last year. The operating loss this year includes $6.1 million of charges primarily related to asset impairment and the closure of the Company's Green Bay, Wisconsin manufacturing facility. Last year's operating loss included $21.5 million, primarily related to the write-off of goodwill for the segment. Adjusted Segment Operating Profit was $1.9 million, or 3.0% of net sales, compared to $3.1 million, or 4.1% of net sales, last year. (See Tables A and B.)

As a result of our multi-year restructuring, continued focus on our specialization strategy, and improved cash generation, we have built a foundation for solid performance in 2019. However, the current macroeconomic environment remains volatile. As a result, the Company does not intend to provide its 2019 outlook for Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share until the Company has better long-term visibility. As to first quarter 2019, while we had a strong first quarter last year, we expect current market conditions and volatility to drive first quarter 2019 results below last year's performance.

The Company plans to continue executing against its core strategy to grow the Specialty Solutions segment at above market rates (including through accretive, strategically aligned acquisitions), and drive margin improvement in the Performance Materials segment.

Earnings Conference Call - OMNOVA Solutions has scheduled its Earnings Conference Call for January 31st, at 11:00 a.m. ET. OMNOVA Solutions' President and Chief Executive Officer, Anne Noonan will host the live audio event. The call is anticipated to be approximately one hour in length and may be accessed by the public from the investor relations section of the Company's website (www.omnova.com). Webcast attendees will be in a listen-only mode. Following the live webcast, OMNOVA will archive the call on its website until noon ET, February 14, 2019. A telephone replay also will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 31, 2019, and ending at 11:59 p.m. ET on February 14, 2019. To listen to the telephone replay, callers should dial: (USA) 800-475-6701, access code 462721 or (International) 320-365-3844, access code 462721.

OMNOVA SOLUTIONS INC. Non-GAAP and Other Financial Matters







Reconciliation of Reported Segment Sales and Operating Profit to Net Sales and Net Income (Loss)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

November 30,

November 30, (Dollars in millions) 2018

2017

2018

2017 Net Sales













Specialty Solutions $ 127.6



$ 111.1



$ 487.6



$ 441.4

Performance Materials 63.7



75.2



282.2



341.7

Total Net Sales $ 191.3



$ 186.3



$ 769.8



$ 783.1

Segment Operating Profit (Loss)













Specialty Solutions $ 15.7



$ 14.3



$ 70.7



$ 59.9

Performance Materials (4.2)



(18.4)



(9.8)



(12.6)

Interest expense (4.9)



(5.5)



(19.3)



(21.5)

Corporate expenses (4.8)



(5.2)



(24.0)



(24.5)

Corporate severance (.2)



(.3)



(.9)



(2.9)

Gain on sale of assets .9



.9



.9



—

Asset impairment —



—



(.1)



(1.8)

Debt issuance costs write-off —



—



(.8)



—

Acquisition and integration related expenses (1.5)



(1.9)



(2.2)



(.3)

Pension settlement —



—



—



(.4)

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 1.0



(16.1)



14.5



(4.1)

Income tax expense 5.9



(76.7)



6.2



(83.7)

Net Income (Loss) $ 6.9



$ (92.8)



$ 20.7



$ (87.8)

Depreciation and amortization $ 7.9



$ 7.2



$ 30.2



$ 27.9

Capital expenditures $ 11.0



$ 8.1



$ 23.8



$ 25.1



This Earnings Release includes Adjusted Segment Operating Profit, Adjusted Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted EBIT, Net Debt and Adjusted EBITDA which are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Management reviews the adjusted financial measures in assessing the performance of the business segments and in making decisions regarding the allocation of resources to the business segments. Management also believes that the adjusted information is useful for providing investors with an understanding of the Company's business and operating performance. Management excludes the items shown in the tables below because Management does not consider them to be reflective of normal operations. These adjusted financial measurements are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and such financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to Segment Operating Profit, Net Income, Diluted Earnings Per Share or other measures of financial performance determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Presented on Tables C and D is the Company's Net Leverage Ratio calculation (Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA). Presented on Table E is the Company's Adjusted Return on Invested Capital calculation (Adjusted Net Operating Profit After Tax / Total Debt and Equity). The tables below provide the reconciliation of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures.



OMNOVA SOLUTIONS INC. Non-GAAP and other Financial Matters (Continued) Three Months Ended November 30, 2018

Table A - Reconciliation of Segment Sales and Operating Profit to Adjusted Segment Operating Profit and Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations





















(Dollars in millions except per share data)

Specialty

Solutions

Performance

Materials

Combined

Corporate

Consolidated





















Net Sales

$ 127.6



$ 63.7



$ 191.3



$ —



$ 191.3























Segment Operating Profit / Corporate Expense

$ 15.7



$ (4.2)



$ 11.5



$ (5.5)



$ 6.0

Interest expense

—



—



—



(4.9)



(4.9)

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

15.7



(4.2)



11.5



(10.4)



1.1

Management Excluded Items:



















Restructuring and severance

—



.7



.7



.2



.9

Accelerated depreciation on production transfer

—



.7



.7



—



.7

Acquisition and integration related expense

1.9



.2



2.1



1.5



3.6

Environmental costs

—



—



—



—



—

Other financing costs

—



—



—



—



—

Asset impairment, facility closure costs and other

.2



4.5



4.7



—



4.7

Gain on sale of assets

—



—



—



(.9)



(.9)

Total Management Excluded Items

2.1



6.1



8.2



0.8



9.0

Adjusted Segment Operating Profit / Corporate

Expense Before Income Taxes $ 17.8



$ 1.9



$ 19.7



$ (9.6)



$ 10.1

Tax expense (25% rate)*

















(2.5)

Adjusted Income

















$ 7.6

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share From Adjusted Income









$ .17























*Tax rate is based on the Company's estimated normalized annual effective tax rate.





















Adjusted Segment Operating Profit as a % of Sales

13.9 %

3.0 %

10.3 %







Capital Expenditures

$ 8.1



$ 2.7



$ 10.8



$ 0.2



$ 11.0













































Adjusted Segment Operating Profit / Corporate

Expense Before Income Taxes $ 17.8



$ 1.9



$ 19.7



$ (9.6)



$ 10.1

Unallocated corporate interest expense

—



—



—



4.9



4.9

Segment / Consolidated Adjusted EBIT

17.8



1.9



19.7



(4.7)



15.0

Depreciation and amortization

4.6



2.6



7.2



—



7.2

Segment / Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$ 22.4



$ 4.5



$ 26.9



$ (4.7)



$ 22.2























Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Sales

17.6 %

7.1 %

14.1 %





11.6 %





OMNOVA SOLUTIONS INC. Non-GAAP and other Financial Matters (Continued) Three Months Ended November 30, 2017

Table B - Reconciliation of Segment Sales and Operating Profit to Adjusted Segment Operating Profit and Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations





















(Dollars in millions except per share data)

Specialty

Solutions

Performance

Materials

Combined

Corporate

Consolidated





















Net Sales

$ 111.1



$ 75.2



$ 186.3



$ —



$ 186.3























Segment Operating Profit / Corporate Expense

$ 14.3



$ (18.4)



$ (4.1)



$ (6.6)



$ (10.7)

Interest expense

—



—



—



(5.5)



(5.5)

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

14.3



(18.4)



(4.1)



(12.1)



(16.2)

Management Excluded Items:



















Restructuring and severance

—



—



—



.4



.4

Acquisition and integration related expense

—



—



—



.1



.1

Environmental costs

—



.2



.2



—



.2

Asset impairment, facility closure costs and other

.3



21.3



21.6



.4



22.0

Total Management Excluded Items

0.3



21.5



21.8



0.9



22.7

Adjusted Segment Operating Profit / Corporate

Expense Before Income Taxes

$ 14.6



$ 3.1



$ 17.7



$ (11.2)



$ 6.5

Tax expense (30% rate)*

















(2.0)

Adjusted Income

















$ 4.5

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share From Adjusted Income









$ .10























*Tax rate is based on the Company's estimated normalized annual effective tax rate.





















Adjusted Segment Operating Profit as a % of Sales 13.1 %

4.1 %

9.5 %







Capital Expenditures

$ 4.9



$ 3.0



$ 7.9



$ 0.2



$ 8.1













































Adjusted Segment Operating Profit / Corporate

Expense Before Income Taxes

$ 14.6



$ 3.1



$ 17.7



$ (11.2)



$ 6.5

Unallocated corporate interest expense

—



—



—



5.5



5.5

Segment / Consolidated Adjusted EBIT

14.6



3.1



17.7



(5.7)



12.0

Depreciation and amortization excluding

accelerated depreciation

3.8



2.9



6.7



0.5



7.2

Segment / Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$ 18.4



$ 6.0



$ 24.4



$ (5.2)



$ 19.2























Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Sales

16.6 %

8.0 %

13.1 %





10.3 %

OMNOVA SOLUTIONS INC. Non-GAAP and other Financial Matters (Continued) Twelve Months Ended November 30, 2018

Table C - Reconciliation of Segment Sales and Operating Profit to Adjusted Segment Operating Profit and Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations





















(Dollars in millions except per share data)

Specialty

Solutions

Performance

Materials

Combined

Corporate

Consolidated





















Net Sales

$ 487.6



$ 282.2



$ 769.8



$ —



$ 769.8























Segment Operating Profit / Corporate Expense

$ 70.7



$ (9.8)



$ 60.9



$ (27.1)



$ 33.8

Interest expense

—



—



—



(19.3)



(19.3)

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

70.7



(9.8)



60.9



(46.4)



14.5

Management Excluded Items:



















Restructuring and severance

.7



1.1



1.8



.9



2.7

Accelerated depreciation on production transfer

.1



1.1



1.2



—



1.2

Acquisition and integration related expense

1.8



—



1.8



2.2



4.0

Environmental costs

—



.2



.2



—



.2

Gain on sale of assets

—



—



—



(.9)



(.9)

Debt issuance costs write-off and additional interest

—



—



—



.8



.8

Asset impairment, facility closure costs and other

1.1



14.3



15.4



.1



15.5

Total Management Excluded Items

3.7



16.7



20.4



3.1



23.5

Adjusted Segment Operating Profit / Corporate

Expense Before Income Taxes

$ 74.4



$ 6.9



$ 81.3



$ (43.3)



$ 38.0

Tax expense (25% rate)*

















(9.5)

Adjusted Income

















$ 28.5

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share From Adjusted Income









$ .63























*Tax rate is based on the Company's estimated normalized annual effective tax rate.





















Adjusted Segment Operating Profit as a % of Sales 15.3 %

2.4 %

10.6 %







Capital Expenditures

$ 16.9



$ 6.0



$ 22.9



$ .9



$ 23.8













































Adjusted Segment Operating Profit / Corporate

Expense Before Income Taxes

$ 74.4



$ 6.9



$ 81.3



$ (43.3)



$ 38.0

Unallocated corporate interest expense

—



—



—



19.3



19.3

Segment / Consolidated Adjusted EBIT

74.4



6.9



81.3



(24.0)



57.3

Depreciation and amortization

17.6



11.2



28.8



0.2



29.0

Segment / Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$ 92



$ 18.1



$ 110.1



$ (23.8)



$ 86.3























Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Sales

18.9 %

6.4 %

14.3 %





11.2 %





















Net Leverage



















Total short and long-term debt (excluding OID and deferred financing fees of $6.8M)





$ 329.7

Less cash

















(54.1)

Net Debt (Debt Less Cash)

















$ 275.6























Net Leverage Ratio**

















3.2x ** The above calculation is not intended to be used for purposes of calculating debt covenant compliance.