OMNOVA reports ninth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth in Specialty Segment volume

First Quarter 2019 Highlights

Loss per share for the first quarter of 2019 was $0.10 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.16 last year.

Adjusted Loss per Share for the quarter was $0.06 compared to Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.09 last year.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OMN) Chief Executive Officer Anne Noonan, commenting on the first quarter of fiscal 2019, said, "As anticipated, we faced challenging economic conditions and volatile markets during the first quarter against the backdrop of an unusually robust first quarter of 2018. These impacts were particularly evident early in the quarter, as customers aggressively managed their purchases to align their own inventory with their customers' demand. While the pressure began to ease in several markets near quarter end, it was not enough to offset the slow start.

"We remain confident that our specialization strategy will continue to drive long-term shareholder value. Despite widespread market and industry uncertainty, we recorded our ninth consecutive quarter of volume growth year-over-year in Specialty Solutions. We are pleased with our September 2018 OMNOVA Portugal acquisition, which contributed nicely to specialty coatings volumes and profitability in the quarter. The integration of our OMNOVA Portugal acquisition is continuing as expected with above-plan performance so far this year. Additionally, we saw continued strength in demand for our adhesives & sealants products, where our new proprietary innovation for caulk applications continues to be valued by the market. Our nonwovens business benefited from new wins in non-hygiene applications.

"Our strategic plan to improve margins in the Performance Materials segment remains on track, with progress in several areas during the quarter. The coated fabrics business began shipments of new, high-margin products to a new transportation customer, which should begin to benefit margins during the second quarter. In the tire cord business, we saw margins begin to expand. Additionally, the previously announced closure of our Green Bay, Wisconsin facility remains on track. This action will contribute approximately $7-8 million to operating profit on an annualized basis, primarily benefiting the Performance Materials segment, starting in the third quarter of 2019.

"We are optimistic as we head into the second quarter. In Oil & Gas, we have closed on a significant new business opportunity, and have added additional shifts in two plants to support the record order book. We expect to continue benefiting from new customer wins in nonwovens and the strength of our innovative products in adhesives & sealants. In coatings, our March order book rebounded significantly from the first quarter. Customers are beginning to show signs of confidence heading into the coatings season, but we continue to watch for signs of coatings market volatility. If these positive trends continue, we are optimistic that we can deliver Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share for 2019 that is higher than 2018's result," finished Noonan.

Consolidated Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2019

Loss per share for the first quarter ended February 28, 2019 was $0.10 per share, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.16 last year. In the first quarter of 2019, the Company recorded charges of $2.0 million primarily for costs in connection with the Green Bay, Wisconsin plant closure and acquisition and integration related expenses. In the first quarter of 2018, the Company recorded charges of $2.9 million primarily related to costs associated with the One OMNOVA restructuring plan.

Adjusted Loss per Share of $0.06 per share for the first quarter of 2019 was lower than Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.09 last year driven by general market weakness and the full impact of the Company's exit from the commodity coated paper market that began in 2018.

Net sales for the quarter were $168.9 million, down 5.5% from last year's $178.7 million. On a consolidated basis, overall volume was unfavorable by $11.3 million, or 6.3%, as growth in Specialty Solutions was offset predominantly by the decline in Performance Materials due to the Company's strategic exit from commodity paper chemicals. Last year's first quarter benefited from commodity paper chemicals as we helped transition our customer to a new supplier. Price and mix had a favorable impact on net sales of $4.1 million, or 2.3%, primarily in Specialty Solutions. Currency translation was unfavorable by $2.6 million, or 1.5%.

SG&A in the quarter was $28.7 million, $0.5 million lower than in the same quarter last year, which includes the first full quarter of SG&A impact from our September 2018 acquisition of OMNOVA Portugal.

Income tax benefit in the quarter was $0.8 million compared to $5.1 million in 2018. Cash taxes were $0.3 million for the quarter compared to $0.5 million last year. At quarter end, the Company has approximately $65.4 million of U.S. federal net operating loss carryforwards and $78.9 million of state and local tax net operating loss carryforwards.

Working capital days at the end of the quarter were 66.8, compared to 67.3 last year, driven by a continued focus on optimizing working capital. Cash used in operations was $8.3 million, compared to $8.0 million last year. The Company typically uses cash in its fiscal first quarter. The Company's Net Leverage Ratio was 3.8x, which is up from 3.3x last year but includes the impact of the OMNOVA Portugal acquisition made in September 2018. (See Tables C and D). Excluding the acquisition of OMNOVA Portugal, the Net Leverage Ratio would have been approximately 3.4x.

Specialty Solutions Segment Results

Net sales for Specialty Solutions during the first quarter of 2019 increased $3.5 million, or 3.2%, to $112.7 million, compared with $109.2 million last year. OMNOVA Portugal accounted for $12.4 million of net sales in the quarter. Volume increases of $1.9 million, or 1.7%, primarily due to the OMNOVA Portugal acquisition, and price improvements of $3.6 million, or 3.3%, drove the year-over-year improvement. Foreign currency translation was unfavorable by $1.6 million. Volumes were positive in the Company's coatings, adhesives & sealants, and nonwovens businesses. The laminates & films business continued to see the impact of weakness in the RV market. Oil & gas volumes were down due to the timing of shipments, as the Company increases capacity to support the significant new business win.

Segment operating profit was $9.3 million compared with $13.6 million last year. Adjusted Segment Operating Profit was $9.4 million, or 8.3% of net sales, compared to $14.7 million, or 13.5% of net sales, last year. (See Tables A and B). Mix was unfavorable in coatings and laminates & films. Nonwovens was impacted by the unfavorable timing of price adjustments on contracted business, which is expected to be fully offset with pricing resets during the second quarter.

Performance Materials Segment Results

Net sales for Performance Materials during the fourth quarter of 2019 were $56.2 million, down $13.3 million from $69.5 million last year. Paper and carpet were the key drivers of the decline, reflecting the Company's strategic initiative of reducing dependence on these lines of business. Volume was down $13.3 million, or 19.1%, from last year, primarily due to the Company's exit from commodity paper chemicals. Foreign exchange was unfavorable by $1.0 million.

Performance Materials' segment operating loss for the quarter was $2.8 million, compared with an operating profit of $2.1 million last year. The operating loss this year includes $1.7 million of charges primarily related to the closure of the Green Bay, Wisconsin facility. Last year's operating loss included $0.2 million, primarily related to environmental charges. Adjusted Segment Operating Loss was $1.1 million, compared to $2.3 million of Adjusted Segment Operating Profit last year. (See Tables A and B). The primary drivers of the year-over-year decline are the loss of the transitional commodity paper volumes from the first quarter of 2018 and the impact of the reduced margins in carpet that began in March of 2018. The closure of the Green Bay, Wisconsin plant remains on track with the expectation of $7-8 million of annual run-rate savings, primarily benefiting the Performance Materials segment. The Company expects to realize approximately half of the savings during the second half of fiscal 2019, with the fully annualized savings realized in fiscal 2020.

Earnings Conference Call

OMNOVA Solutions has scheduled its Earnings Conference Call for March 27th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET. OMNOVA Solutions' President and Chief Executive Officer, Anne Noonan will host the live audio event. The call is anticipated to be approximately one hour in length and may be accessed by the public from the investor relations section of the Company's website (www.omnova.com). Webcast attendees will be in a listen-only mode. Following the live webcast, OMNOVA will archive the call on its website until noon ET, April 10, 2019. A telephone replay also will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET on March 27, 2019, and ending at 11:59 p.m. ET on April 10, 2019. To listen to the telephone replay, callers should dial: (USA) 800-475-6701, access code 465123 or (International) 320-365-3844, access code 465123.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Matters

This Earnings Release includes Adjusted Segment Operating Profit, Adjusted Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted EBIT, Net Debt and Adjusted EBITDA which are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Management reviews the adjusted financial measures in assessing the performance of the business segments and in making decisions regarding the allocation of resources to the business segments. Management also believes that the adjusted information is useful for providing investors with an understanding of the Company's business and operating performance. Management excludes the items shown in the tables below because Management does not consider them to be reflective of normal operations. These adjusted financial measurements are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and such financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to Segment Operating Profit, Net Income, Diluted Earnings Per Share or other measures of financial performance determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Presented on Tables E and F is the Company's Net Leverage Ratio calculation (Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA). Presented on Table G is the Company's Adjusted Return on Invested Capital calculation (Adjusted Net Operating Profit After Tax / Total Debt and Equity). The tables below provide the reconciliation of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

Reconciliation of Reported Segment Net Sales and Operating Profit to Net Sales and Net Income



Three Months Ended February 28, (In millions) 2019

2018 Net Sales:





Specialty Solutions $ 112.7



$ 109.2

Performance Materials 56.2



69.5

Total Net Sales 168.9



178.7

Segment Operating Profit:





Specialty Solutions 9.3



13.6

Performance Materials (2.8)



2.1

Interest expense (5.0)



(5.1)

Corporate expenses (6.9)



(8.4)

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (5.4)



2.2

Income tax (benefit) expense (.8)



(5.1)

Net Income (Loss) $ (4.6)



$ 7.3

Depreciation and amortization $ 8.0



$ 7.2

Capital expenditures $ 7.4



$ 3.2



OMNOVA SOLUTIONS INC. Non-GAAP and other Financial Matters (Continued) Three Months Ended February 28, 2019



















Table A





















(In millions except per share data)

Specialty

Solutions

Performance Materials

Combined

Segments

Corporate

Consolidated Net Sales

$ 112.7



$ 56.2



$ 168.9



$ —



$ 168.9























Segment Operating Profit / Corporate Expense

$ 9.3



$ (2.8)



$ 6.5



$ (6.9)



$ (.4)

Interest expense

—



—



—



(5.0)



(5.0)

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

$ 9.3



$ (2.8)



$ 6.5



$ (11.9)



$ (5.4)

Management Excluded Items



















Restructuring and severance

—



.7



.7



—



.7

Accelerated depreciation

—



.6



.6



—



.6

Asset impairment, facility closure costs and other

—



.4



.4



—



.4

Acquisition and integration related expense

.1



—



.1



.2



.3

Subtotal for management excluded Items

.1



1.7



1.8



.2



2.0

Adjusted Segment Operating Profit / Corporate

Expense Before Income Taxes

$ 9.4



$ (1.1)



$ 8.3



$ (11.7)



$ (3.4)

Income tax expense (25% rate)*

















.8

Adjusted Income (Loss)

















$ (2.6)

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share from

Adjusted Income

















$ (0.06)























*Income Tax rate is based on the Company's estimated normalized annual effective tax rate

































Adjusted Segment Operating Profit as a % of Sales

8.3 %

(2.0) %

4.9 %







Segment / Corporate Capital Expenditures

$ 5.0



$ 2.0



$ 7.0



$ .4



$ 7.4













































Adjusted Segment Operating Profit / Corporate

Expense Before Income Taxes

$ 9.4



$ (1.1)



$ 8.3



$ (11.7)



$ (3.4)

Unallocated corporate interest expense

—



—



—



5.0



5.0

Segment / Consolidated Adjusted EBIT

9.4



(1.1)



8.3



(6.7)



1.6

Depreciation and amortization

4.9



2.4



7.3



.1



7.4

Segment / Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$ 14.3



$ 1.3



$ 15.6



$ (6.6)



$ 9.0























Adjusted EBITDA as a % of sales

12.7 %

2.3 %

9.2 %





5.3 %

OMNOVA SOLUTIONS INC. Non-GAAP and other Financial Matters (Continued) Three Months Ended February 28, 2018



















Table B





















(In millions except per share data)

Specialty

Solutions

Performance Materials

Combined

Segments

Corporate

Consolidated Net Sales

$ 109.2



$ 69.5



$ 178.7



$ —



$ 178.7























Segment Operating Profit / Corporate Expense

$ 13.6



$ 2.1



$ 15.7



$ (8.4)



$ 7.3

Interest expense

—



—



—



(5.1)



(5.1)

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

$ 13.6



$ 2.1



$ 15.7



$ (13.5)



$ 2.2

Management Excluded Items



















Restructuring and severance

.7



—



.7



.6



1.3

Acquisition and integration related expense

.4



—



.4



.2



.6

Environmental costs

—



.2



.2



—



.2

Deferred financing fees written-off

—



—



—



.8



.8

Subtotal for management excluded Items

1.1



.2



1.3



1.6



2.9

Adjusted Segment Operating Profit / Corporate

Expense Before Income Taxes

$ 14.7



$ 2.3



$ 17.0



$ (11.9)



$ 5.1

Income tax expense (30% rate)*

















(1.2)

Adjusted Income (Loss)

















$ 3.9

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share from

Adjusted Income

















$ 0.09























*Income Tax rate is based on the Company's estimated normalized annual effective tax rate

































Adjusted Segment Operating Profit as a % of Sales

13.5 %

3.3 %

9.5 %







Segment / Corporate Capital Expenditures

$ 2.4



$ .8



$ 3.2



$ —



$ 3.2













































Adjusted Segment Operating Profit / Corporate

Expense Before Income Taxes

$ 14.7



$ 2.3



$ 17.0



$ (11.9)



$ 5.1

Unallocated corporate interest expense

—



—



—



5.1



5.1

Segment / Consolidated Adjusted EBIT

14.7



2.3



17.0



(6.8)



10.2

Depreciation and amortization

4.1



3.0



7.1



.1



7.2

Segment / Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$ 18.8



$ 5.3



$ 24.1



$ (6.7)



$ 17.4























Adjusted EBITDA as a % of sales

17.2 %

7.6 %

13.5 %





9.7 %

OMNOVA SOLUTIONS INC. Non-GAAP and other Financial Matters (Continued) Trailing Twelve Months Ended February 28, 2019



















Table C (In millions except per share data)

Specialty

Solutions

Performance

Materials

Combined

Segments

Corporate

Consolidated Net Sales

$ 491.2



$ 268.8



$ 760.0



$ —



$ 760.0























Segment Operating Profit / Corporate Expense

$ 66.3



$ (14.7)



$ 51.6



$ (25.5)



$ 26.1

Interest expense

—



—



—



(19.2)



(19.2)

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

$ 66.3



$ (14.7)



$ 51.6



$ (44.7)



$ 6.9

Management Excluded Items



















Restructuring and severance

—



1.8



1.8



.3



2.1

Accelerated depreciation

.1



1.7



1.8



—



1.8

Asset impairment, facility closure costs and other

1.1



14.9



16.0



.1



16.1

Environmental costs

—



(.1)



(.1)



—



(.1)

Gain on sale of assets

—



—



—



(.9)



(.9)

Acquisition and integration related expense

1.3



.2



1.5



2.1



3.6

Subtotal for management excluded items

2.5



18.5



21.0



1.6



22.6

Adjusted Segment Operating Profit / Corporate

Expense Before Income Taxes

$ 68.8



$ 3.8



$ 72.6



$ (43.1)



$ 29.5

Income tax expense

















(7.4)

Adjusted Income (Loss)

















$ 22.1

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share From Adjusted Income









$ 0.49













































Adjusted Segment Operating Profit as a % of Sales

14.0 %

1.4 %

9.6 %







Segment / Corporate Capital Expenditures

$ 19.4



$ 7.3



$ 26.7



$ 1.3



$ 28.0























Adjusted Segment Operating Profit / Corporate

Expense Before Income Taxes

$ 68.8



$ 3.8



$ 72.6



$ (43.1)



$ 29.5

Unallocated corporate interest

—



—



—



19.2



19.2

Segment / Consolidated Adjusted EBIT

68.8



3.8



72.6



(23.9)



48.7

Depreciation and amortization

18.3



10.7



29.0



.2



29.2

Segment / Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$ 87.1



$ 14.5



$ 101.6



$ (23.7)



$ 77.9























Adjusted EBITDA as a % of sales

17.7 %

5.4 %

13.4 %





10.3 %





















Net Leverage



















Total short and long-term debt (excluding OID and deferred financing fees of $7.6M. )





$ 327.7

Less cash

















(34.1)

Net Debt (Debt less Cash)





$ 293.6























Net Leverage Ratio*

















3.8x

* The above calculation is not intended to be used for purposes of calculating debt covenant compliance.

OMNOVA SOLUTIONS INC. Non-GAAP and other Financial Matters (Continued) Trailing Twelve Months Ended February 28, 2018



















Table D (In millions except per share data)

Specialty

Solutions

Performance

Materials

Combined

Segments

Corporate

Consolidated Net Sales

$ 456.9



$ 330.3



$ 787.2



$ —



$ 787.2























Segment Operating Profit / Corporate Expense

$ 64.0



$ (15.2)



$ 48.8



$ (31.3)



$ 17.5

Interest expense

—



—



—



(21.4)



$ (21.4)

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

$ 64.0



$ (15.2)



48.8



$ (52.7)



$ (3.9)

Management Excluded Items



















Restructuring and severance

1.1



1.4



2.5



3.1



5.6

Asset impairment, facility closure costs and other

.3



33.5



33.8



1.8



35.6

Environmental costs

—



(1.8)



(1.8)



—



(1.8)

Deferred financing fees written-off

—



—



—



.8



.8

Pension settlement

—



—



—



.4



.4

Acquisition and integration related expense

.4



—



.4



.5



.9

Subtotal for management excluded items

1.8



33.1



34.9



6.6



41.5

Adjusted Segment Operating Profit / Corporate

Expense before Income Taxes

$ 65.8



$ 17.9



83.7



$ (46.1)



$ 37.6

Income tax expense

















(11.0)

Adjusted Income (Loss)

















$ 26.6

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share from Adjusted Income









$ 0.59













































Adjusted Segment Operating Profit as a % of Sales

14.4 %

5.4 %

10.6 %







Segment / Corporate Capital Expenditures

$ 13.7



$ 10.2



$ 23.9



$ .7



$ 24.6























Adjusted Segment Operating Profit / Corporate

Expense Before Income Taxes

$ 65.8



$ 17.9



$ 83.7



$ (46.1)



$ 37.6

Unallocated corporate interest expense

—



—



—



21.4



21.4

Segment / Consolidated Adjusted EBIT

65.8



17.9



83.7



(24.7)



59.0

Depreciation and amortization

15.2



11.5



26.7



1.7



28.4

Segment / Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$ 81.0



$ 29.4



$ 110.4



$ (23.0)



$ 87.4























Adjusted EBITDA as a % of sales

17.7 %

8.9 %

14.0 %





11.1 %





















Net Leverage



















Total short and long-term debt (excluding OID and deferred financing fees of $6.7M.)





$ 320.8

Less cash and restricted cash

















(36.1)

Net Debt (Debt less Cash and Restricted Cash)





$ 284.7























Net Leverage Ratio**

















3.3 x

** The above calculation is not intended to be used for purposes of calculating debt covenant compliance.