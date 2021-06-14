Omron announces Armo-Tool as Certified Systems Integrator partner

The Omron Certified Systems Integrator program matches best-in-class solution providers with the technology, training and resources required to deliver innovative and competitive solutions. Rapid growth in automation technologies is prompting manufacturers and business partners to build a competitive advantage with open and secure Industry 4.0 solutions that maximize flexibility. This strong partnership between business and manufacturing solves customer needs today while enabling more efficient and fully integrated systems that can weather future challenges.

For Omron, systems integrators play a critical role in designing and delivering fully integrated automation solutions. They also possess industry and application expertise in implementing the latest technologies from Omron and providing turnkey system solutions. "Our certified system integrator program provides end users peace of mind when procuring automation solutions," says Peter Brouwer, Vice President of Sales, Omron Automation Americas. "These companies have proven expertise when it comes to implementing our latest technologies, and they have full access to local training and resources needed to successfully deliver fully integrated automation solutions."

About Armo-Tool Ltd

Armo-Tool Ltd. has over 50 years history of building long-term relationships with manufacturing companies throughout North America with a focus on service and repeatable quality. They have established a reputation for turning a new manufacturing idea to full scale production and conquering customer's unique automation challenges. They provide complete "one-stop" precision solutions, from the design stage to the beginning of production and pride themselves on delivering innovative automation to the marketplace.

About Omron Automation

Omron Automation is an industrial automation partner that creates, sells and services fully integrated automation solutions that include sensing, control, safety, vision, motion, robotics and more. Established in 1933 and currently headed by President Yoshihito Yamada, Omron's 30,000 employees help businesses solve problems with creativity in more than 110 countries. Learn more at automation.omron.com.

