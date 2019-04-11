Omron Healthcare Announces April 15th Pre-Order Availability of Complete™, the First Blood Pressure Monitor with EKG Capability

Complete is an upper arm blood pressure monitor that allows users to simultaneously monitor EKG and blood pressure readings at home. EKG readings can be measured by touching electrodes conveniently located on the top face and both sides of the monitor for easy access and comfort. EKG is an essential measurement for those with atrial fibrillation, also known as arrythmia or Afib 1 , a condition causing irregular heartbeat that can lead to heart health-related complications, including increased risk of stroke and heart failure.

"Millions of Americans are living with Afib and a stroke risk that is five times higher than average, and many others may not know they have this condition since it is difficult to diagnose. Recent studies2 predict that the number of individuals with Afib could reach epidemic levels as a result of the growing aging Baby Boomer population. Monitoring this condition and the risk it carries is part of our Going for Zero mission. That's why Omron developed Complete as an accessible, easy-to-use, at-home solution to provide a more complete heart health picture and greater peace of mind," said Ranndy Kellogg, president & CEO of Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Omron developed Complete in partnership with AliveCor, the market leader in FDA-cleared personal EKG technology. Complete uses the advanced new algorithm designed by AliveCor for improved detection of the possibility of Afib along with trusted medical-grade blood pressure measurement from Omron.

"Irregular heartbeat is unpredictable and can be difficult to detect without regular monitoring. The Omron Complete empowers anyone who suspects they might have arrythmia or has family history of the condition to monitor their status easily at home," said Kellogg.

Complete is the recent recipient of the iF Design Award 2019, presented by iF International Forum Design GmbH, one of the world's most prestigious design awards. This award was presented to Complete for its uniqueness, innovation, aesthetic appearance and performance.

Complete will be available for $199.99 (USD) pre-order only in the U.S. on OmronHealthcare.com, with retail availability expanding to Amazon beginning May 1, 2019.

About Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Omron Healthcare, Inc., is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of personal heart health and wellness products. Its market-leading products include a full range of home blood pressure monitors and electrotherapy devices. Since Omron invented its first blood pressure monitors more than 40 years ago, the company has been passionate about empowering people to take charge of their health at home through precise technology. Omron is the number one doctor and pharmacist recommended brand of blood pressure monitors for home use. The company's mission is Going for Zero, the elimination of heart attacks and strokes. For more information, visit OmronHealthcare.com.

1 American Heart Association: What is Atrial Fibrillation (AFib or AF)?

2 Journal of Geriatric Cardiology: Atrial Fibrillation: The Current Epidemic

