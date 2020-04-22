OMRON Healthcare Introduces Focus TENS Therapy for Knee, Latest Addition to its Drug-Free Pain Management Product Line

An estimated 1 in 4 adults suffers from chronic knee pain 1 , according to research published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, and the CDC reports that total knee replacement was the most frequently performed inpatient procedure on adults aged 45 and over 2 .

"Cases of chronic, acute and arthritic pain are rising, with reports showing the number of sore, swollen and stiff knees growing 65 percent in the past four decades3," said Ranndy Kellogg, president and CEO of OMRON Healthcare. "This surge has led to a growing population of Americans who are seeking drug-free options for pain relief4. OMRON Focus TENS Therapy for Knee pairs TENS technology with Sweep Waveform therapy – pulse waves that work at both high and low frequencies. Together they are designed to provide drug-free relief to aches and pains related to the lower leg."

Focus TENS Therapy for Knee uses TENS technology, which works by sending stimulating pulses across the surface of the skin and along nerve strands. Scientific research suggests that TENS may help block pain signals from reaching the brain, trigger the body to release endorphins which act as natural painkillers, and improve blood circulation.

"Chronic, acute and arthritic pain can have a detrimental impact on working Americans. According to the CDC, 8 million working-age adults report that their ability to work is limited because of their arthritis5," said Kellogg. "It was important for OMRON to develop a portable device that could bring convenient relief to Americans in their day-to-day life. The sleek, wireless design of Focus TENS Therapy for Knee can easily fit into a tote, carry-on or briefcase, and deliver relief when it's needed most."

TENS is a therapy that has been regularly administered by physical therapists and chiropractors for over 40 years. OMRON Healthcare was the first company to offer TENS therapy in an FDA-cleared product for home use. OMRON offers a range of different TENS therapy products for multiple pain sites to provide customizable relief, including Avail, OMRON's first wireless at-home pain management device.

OMRON Focus TENS Therapy for Knee is customizable to address different personal preferences and levels of pain. Users can select from one of 20 intensity levels for tailored drug-free pain treatment. Focus TENS Therapy for Knee is available in two sizes, medium and large, to fit a variety of knee circumferences. The included self-adhesive knee pads are reusable up to 30 times, with the option to purchase additional pads.

Focus TENS Therapy for Knee is now available for purchase for an MSRP of $149.99 at OmronHealthcare.com and Amazon.com.

*Acute pain refers to sore or achy muscles due to strain from exercise or normal household and work activities.

About OMRON Healthcare, Inc.

OMRON Healthcare, Inc., is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of personal heart health and wellness products. Its market-leading products include a full-range of home blood pressure monitors and electrotherapy devices. Since OMRON invented its first blood pressure monitors more than 40 years ago, the company has been passionate about empowering people to take charge of their health at home through precise technology. OMRON is the number one doctor and pharmacist recommended brand of blood pressure monitors for home use. The company's mission is Going for Zero, the elimination of heart attacks and strokes. For more information, visit OmronHealthcare.com.

