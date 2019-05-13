Omron Healthcare Makes Donation to Raise Awareness for Target: BP Initiative

Omron's donation of at-home blood pressure monitors went to health centers in underserved communities in Chicago as part of the company's Going for Zero mission in pursuit of eliminating heart attack and stroke.

"More than 103 million1 people in the U.S. have high blood pressure and many of them are not effectively managing their condition. Underserved communities, where access to health care and essential medical technology continues to be a challenge, are hit especially hard by high blood pressure and related incidents of heart attack and stroke. With this donation, Omron is working to provide those in need with blood pressure monitors that are accurate, easy to use, and can be used at home," said Ranndy Kellogg, CEO and president of Omron Healthcare.

The Target: BP program allows healthcare providers more access to tools and resources to not only help them remain mindful of blood pressure management, but help more of their patients become involved with their care and health goals in order to get their blood pressure under control.

Hypertension is a leading risk factor for heart attack and stroke. Studies show regular self-monitoring to be effective in reducing this risk by up to 20 percent2. Omron blood pressure monitors are FDA-cleared medical devices with proven clinical accuracy and oscillometric technology – just like those in the doctor's office. Omron's donation was channeled to two clinics in Chicago, TCA Health and CommunityHealth.

"Omron continues to live its mission of Going for Zero heart attacks and strokes. We thank them for their donation and for their ongoing efforts to raise awareness of blood pressure and essential steps everyone can take to improve their heart health. Our Target: BP initiative will ensure that this donation of blood pressure monitors reaches members of the community who are in need of access to this medical technology," said Lisa Hinton, Market Vice President, Development of the American Heart Association.

Target: BP helps health care organizations, at no cost, improve blood pressure control rates through an evidence-based quality improvement program and recognizes organizations committed to improving blood pressure control. More than 1,650 physician practices and health systems have joined Target: BP since its creation in 2015.

"With this donation, we are also working to raise awareness of Target: BP and call others to support this initiative or learn more about it and the goal we share with the AHA and the AMA to expand access, improve outcomes, and save lives," said Kellogg.

Omron Healthcare is also partnering with the AHA for the 25th Annual Chicago Heart Walk in September 2019 where Mr. Kellogg will serve as chairman. The AHA Heart Walk encourages simple activities for heart health and raises funds for cardiovascular research.

About Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Omron Healthcare, Inc., is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of personal heart health and wellness products. Its market-leading products include a full range of home blood pressure monitors and electrotherapy devices. Since Omron invented its first blood pressure monitors more than 40 years ago, the company has been passionate about empowering people to take charge of their health at home through precise technology. Omron is the number one doctor and pharmacist recommended brand of blood pressure monitors for home use. The company's mission is Going for Zero, the elimination of heart attacks and strokes. For more information, visit OmronHealthcare.com.

About Target: BP

Target: BP is a national initiative formed by the American Heart Association (AHA) and the American Medical Association (AMA) in response to the rising incidence of uncontrolled blood pressure. Target: BP helps health care organizations, at no cost, improve blood pressure control rates through an evidence-based quality improvement program and recognizes organizations committed to improving blood pressure control. More than 1,650 physician practices and health systems have joined Target: BP since 2015. For more information, visit TargetBP.org.

