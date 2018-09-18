Omron Healthcare President & CEO, Ranndy Kellogg, Named Chair Of The American Heart Association's 25th Anniversary Chicago Heart Walk

"The Heart Walk is one of our most important events and we seek leaders who are making a difference to help us make it a success," said Brittany Lee, vice president of the Chicago Heart Walk. "Under Mr. Kellogg's leadership, Omron Healthcare has focused on improving heart health outcomes and Going for Zero heart attacks and strokes. Omron shares the AHA's mission to save lives, and they've shown they can get people moving for the good of their hearts. We're excited to have Mr. Kellogg as the chairman for our landmark 25 th anniversary Chicago Heart Walk event."

Omron Healthcare, with its North American headquarters based in Lake Forest, Illinois, has been developing trusted blood pressure monitors and heart health devices for over 40 years. Omron is the #1 doctor and pharmacist recommended brand of blood pressure monitors and continues to be an innovative force in personal heart health technology with the introduction of new devices arriving soon in retail, including the first-ever wearable blood pressure monitor.

"In addition to creating innovative tools and investing in heart health education, Omron seeks partners who share the belief that Going for Zero is possible. The AHA's Heart Walk is about increasing awareness, walking for fitness and raising funds to make strides in medical research. I'm honored to be part of this effort to save lives," said Kellogg.

According to the AHA and the American College of Cardiology, nearly half of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, which is one of the leading risk factors of heart attack and stroke.

"Omron Healthcare and our employees participate in the Heart Walk every year. All of us have taken a personal pledge to take care of our hearts and the Heart Walk is part of how we keep our word. With 1-in-2 American adults now in the hypertensive range, raising awareness and advancing scientific research are among our highest priorities," said Kellogg.

"We're excited to work with such an innovative partner for our 25th anniversary," said Lee. "When we reached out to Mr. Kellogg to come on as chair, he responded by inviting us to visit the Omron campus, and his email signature read 'Take Care of Your Heart.' We knew then that we had the right chairman."

Mr. Kellogg has dedicated his career to making strides in heart health. Prior to his work at Omron Healthcare, Mr. Kellogg served as VP and director of marketing for Baxter Healthcare and, prior to that, he held the position of group marketing manager at CR Bard. Kellogg holds a master's degree in business administration from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

About Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Omron Healthcare, Inc., is a leading manufacturer and distributor of personal heart health and wellness products. Omron's market-leading products include home blood pressure monitors and electrotherapy devices. Since Omron invented its first blood pressure monitors more than 40 years ago, the company has been passionate about empowering people to take charge of their health at home through precise technology. Helping people improve their ability to live a healthier life is the heart and soul of Omron's purpose. For more information, visit OmronHealthcare.com.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke – the two leading causes of death in the world. We team with millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases. The Dallas-based association is the nation's oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. To learn more or to get involved, call 1-800-AHA-USA1, visit heart.org or call any of our offices around the country. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Over the past five years, the American Heart Association has provided more than $21.3 million to fund studies in Illinois research institutions.

SOURCE Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Related Links

https://omronhealthcare.com

