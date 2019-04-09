OMRON Introduces 181 Models in 6 Categories to World, Fifth Wave of Control Panel Equipment for Factory Automation Built on Common Design Platform

KYOTO, Japan, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OMRON Corporation (hereafter called OMRON) introduced to the world on April 1, 2019, the fifth wave of factory automation (FA) control devices, built on a common design platform for unified product specifications, for further innovation in control panel building. The products are the following 181 models in 6 categories: S8VK-WA series Switch Mode Power Supplies, E5DC-B series Digital Temperature Controllers, G6D-F4PU Terminal Relay, G3DZ-F4PU Terminal SSR, XW6T series Common Terminal Blocks with Visible Indicators, and A22NE-PD series Emergency Stop Switches.

To contribute to workload reduction and space saving in control panel production, OMRON has been innovating the manufacture of control panels, the heart of machines and equipment, by offering a wide range of products. OMRON has unified the design and size of control panel equipment and introduced products which are built with the company's proprietary wiring method, "Terminal block with Push-In Plus technology," for device and control panel makers in need of "downsizing and space saving" of control panel equipment and control panels, "expedited delivery" and "response to globalization."

OMRON has expanded the product lineup to 17,011 models in 47 categories since its first introduction in April 2016. The products have been adopted on the front line of manufacturing by more than 10,000 global companies and produced the following effects.

A manufacturer of semiconductor production equipment reduced the control panel size by approximately 30% and the wiring lead time by half.

A manufacturer of conveyance machines reduced the control panel size by approximately 30% and the work for installation and maintenance by 30%.

OMRON set forth a concept called "innovative-Automation!" consisting of three innovations or "i's" --"integrated" (control evolution), "intelligent" (development of intelligence by ICT), and "interactive" (new harmonization between humans and machines). OMRON's endeavor is to dramatically improve productivity and quality on the ground in manufacturing sites. To this end, OMRON will continue to expand its lineup of IoT-enabled control devices, and, with the help of its clients, expedite the "intelligent" element (i.e. making manufacturing smarter) in manufacturing sites, which is key to delivering on the "innovative-Automation! " concept.

New products to be sold and their features:

Switch Mode Power Supplies: S8VK-WA (960W)

New 960-W models join the S8VK-WA series, Three-phase 200-V Switch Mode Power Supply, in addition to the 240-W and 480-W models.

OMRON will strengthen its product lineup to meet the increasing capacity of DC loads associated with the increased number of in-panel components. The new model features Maintenance Point Indicator, which indicates the location where maintenance is required in equipment by the LED or signal output. The body is also 40% smaller than the previous model. The features enable downsizing and quicker maintenance.

Specifications

Connection method: Terminal block with Push-In Plus technology

Power rating: 960 W (DC24V)

Rated input voltage: Single-/Three-phase, 200 to 240 VAC

Digital Temperature Controllers: E5DC-B

The E5DC series lineup expands to include the 22.5 mm-wide in-panel E5DC-B models (DIN track-mounting type) that have terminal blocks with Push-In Plus technology. The structure allows horizontal connection in a single operation, and the power lines and communication cables can be connected by connectors (maximum connectable units: 16). The models not only save space in control panels but also reduce wiring work.

Specifications



Connection method: Terminal block with Push-In Plus technology

Dimensions (WHD): 22.5 mm/90 mm/90 mm

Sensor input: Universal input

Control output: Relay output, voltage output (for driving SSR), or liner current output

Terminal Relay/SSR: G6D-F4PU/G3DZ-F4PU

G6D-F4PU/G3DZ-F4PU models with Push-In Plus technology are added to G6D-F4B/G3DZ-F4B Terminal Relays.

G6D-F4PU/G3DZ-F4PU models provide higher usability compared to the models with screw terminals: Terminal blocks with Push-In Plus technology reduce wiring and maintenance work, the double wire method enables common wiring and crossover wiring, and short bars are available as an option. The socket optimal design realized the rated current of 5A, which is about 67% more than that of the conventional models and fits a wide variety of applications.

Specifications

Connection method: Terminal block with Push-In Plus technology

Rated load: 5 A at 250 VAC, 5 A at 30 VDC (G6D-F4PU: per individual relay)

0.3 A at 3 to 264 VAC, 0.3 A at 3 to 125 VDC (G3DZ-F4PU: per individual SSR)

Common Terminal Blocks with Visible Indicators: XW6T

With the new Common Terminal Blocks, wiring completion is simply visible.

A green indicator comes out when a cable is inserted properly into the terminal hole, giving the immediate confirmation of the proper wiring insertion without relying on the skill of workers. Any worker can simply check the indicator for pre-shipment inspection and wiring maintenance, resulting in less maintenance work. Compared to the conventional models with screw terminal blocks, the width of the XW6T is 75% smaller to help downsize control panels.

Specifications

Connection method: Terminal block with Push-In Plus technology

Maximum applicable stranded wire: 1.5 mm2, 2.5 mm2

Rated current: 17.5 A, 24 A

Pitch: 3.5 mm, 5.2 mm

Common points: 8, 12, 16, 20, 40

Emergency Stop Switches: A22NE-PD

A22NE-PD models with Push-In Plus technology and enhanced safety are added to the A22NE Emergency Stop Pushbutton Switches.

OMRON's unique technology, a lock lever-linked contact function, is installed on the A22NE-PD models. The function provides output that allows notification of whether the operation unit and contact unit are properly installed and helps to prevent the occurrence of inoperable troubles in an emergency. In addition, terminal blocks with Push-In Plus Technology, which are the common specification for the A22NE series, are used. The terminal blocks help reduce wiring work and improve the freedom in panel design as the structure allows rear insertion, eliminating the need to secure the space above and below.

Specifications

Connection method: Terminal block with Push-In Plus technology (up to four contact points can be combined together)

Dimensions (internal depth including a panel): 55 mm

