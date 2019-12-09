OMRON Returning to the Consumer Electronics Show with Next-Gen FORPHEUS and Expanded Exhibit of Robotics and Automation

"OMRON believes in a future in which humans and machines work in harmony and where technology helps solve society's problems," said Nigel Blakeway, managing executive officer of OMRON Corporation. "Visitors to the OMRON booth will experience first-hand how they might encounter and benefit from our technologies in manufacturing, in society and in their personal lives."

"Our exhibit at the 2020 show will be the most complete representation of the breadth of OMRON innovation we've had at CES," added Blakeway.

In what has become a hallmark of the OMRON presence at CES, AI-equipped robotics table tennis tutor FORPHEUS returns to demonstrate the evolving ability of machines to help develop human potential. Sixth generation FORPHEUS AI has been trained to recognize and react to emotion in his human partner. In addition to reacting to his partners' physical behaviors, FORPHEUS will display his perception of his partners' emotions in real-time and will adjust the ball speed of his returns in reaction to the human player's motivation and ability. CES attendees will see a FORPHEUS who rallies faster and better than ever due to OMRON advances in camera frame rate, six-axis arm movement for new returns, improved algorithms for projecting trajectory and more advanced AI.

FORPHEUS demonstrates OMRON's core Sensing & Control + Think technology – AI designed to study, learn, assess and improve every day; high-speed vision synchronization; and robotics that operate with precision. CES attendees can see the same core technology at work in focus areas for OMRON, including factory automation, healthcare and social solutions.

"OMRON has a rich history of creating technology that impacts our daily lives," said Blakeway. "We invite CES attendees to join the evolution in the relationship between humans and machines and we look forward to connecting with potential partners, customers, and employees who want to be part of the work we are doing to build a better tomorrow."

