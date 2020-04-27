Omura Technology Platform Secures $5 million in Funding

"Bringing our advanced heat-not-burn whole flower technology platform and brands to markets around the world is our objective," explained Mike Simpson, CEO of Omura "Providing North America with an efficacious full spectrum cleaner alternative to regular vaporizers is our immediate goal. Having worked with Bruce for several months we have benefited from his counsel and expertise as he brings an advantageous set of industry skills and energy to Omura. This will undoubtedly strengthen our position as a new global platform for the consumption of cannabis and CBD hemp."

Linton brings decades of corporate leadership in a variety of areas, but specifically his former role as Founder, Chairman, and co-CEO of Canopy Growth Corporation brings a level of cannabis industry experience that is unparalleled and will lend itself effectively to the strategic goals of Omura.

"I enjoy working with the Omura team. They have deep design and technology expertise in the heat-not-burn technology." said Bruce Linton. "I am excited by the opportunities that Omura's vision and technology bring to the global cannabis industry."

Omura launched into retail with six premium flower brands in California this January, and will be expanding across recreational and medical States in the US as well as Canada over the course of 2020. The brand is also partnered with Greenlane Distribution for national distribution in the United States.

About Omura

Omura is a next generation heat-not-burn platform for the consumption of whole flower cannabis and hemp CBD. Founded by tobacco industry expertise with the goal of perfecting the whole flower cannabis experience, the Omura heat-not-burn system delivers a clean, convenient and smoke-free experience in a disposable pre-filled stick format for the purest method of cannabis consumption. Omura's proprietary pre-filled flower sticks and heat-not-burn device ensure precision dosing and sustainability. Devices and flower sticks are available online and in California. For more on Omura, visit www.omura.com .

