On A Journey to Connect with Life's Passions, Mark Winters Releases New Single 'Red'

SUGARLAND, Texas, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After the Coronavirus hit, Mark Winters had some extra time to reflect on the joys and passions of life. He canceled a ten-date tour of Texas promoting his single 'Find My Love.' and after some contemplation and adjusting to the online concert world, Mark has found a new appreciation for this digital remote reality.

The new single, 'Red.' is about following the things that truly excite someone. For Mark, it's performing live (or via livestream) and reconnecting with all of one's passions.

Red. Official Artwork Mark Winters

"Red. represents my journey to reconnect with my passions, my edginess (my love of the color red as a kid!). Life has forced me into many compromises (nothing but blues and grey in my closet), to fit in a standard box. Red reminds me to let my true colors out and experience the joys and passions life has to offer."

Mark is continuing his current trend of performing online concerts with other Texas acts; and is planning on heading back into the studio soon.

'Red' will be available everywhere 07/24/2020 and can be pre-saved here: https://fanlink.to/Red_byMarkWinters

