On A Roll To Combat Hunger

WEST STOCKBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Roberts of Stow, Massachusetts, in his electric wheelchair with his labradoodle Mocha by his side, crossed the "starting line" in West Stockbridge on Saturday, September 18th. Mark and Mocha begin a 300-mile trek across Massachusetts to bring attention to the fight against hunger. The journey, called "4Paws 4Wheels 4Hunger," is estimated to take seven weeks, taking the pair from the New York border to Boston and on to Provincetown.

Mark and his team have already raised over $30,000 in donations and sponsorships, well on their way to the goal of $250,000. "We've seen donations from $5 to $2,000 from donors, all of which are welcome," reports Mark. "If we all do our little part, we'll definitely be able to reach or exceed our goal of $250,000."

"We have already received sponsorships, including from Stop & Shop," continues Mark. Stop & Shop of Quincy, Massachusetts—a household name and leader in the retail grocery industry—has signed on to the project as a corporate sponsor. "Stop & Shop is proud to support 4Paws 4Wheels 4Hunger to build awareness about the growing number of children and families facing food insecurity within our communities," said Jennifer Brogan, Director of Community Relations for Stop & Shop. "We look forward to seeing other businesses and residents join us in raising funds and discussing ways we can all help to end hunger." As part of their sponsorship, Stop & Shop will be collecting donated food at their stores for local food organizations.

ForceMech, Inc., the manufacturer of Mark's electric wheelchair, are being recognized as a corporate sponsor for their support in donating a secondary battery to ensure that Mark & Mocha continue to safely roll across the Commonwealth. ForceMech of Pearland, Texas, manufactures a line of electric wheelchairs under $3,000 each, designed to allow users to increase mobility and freedom.

Mark has been amazed by the response received from people as he rolls by. "One retired woman who works at the local Meals-On-Wheels program came out and insisted on donating $20. In the next town, a person working for the highway department jumped out of his truck and did the same," reflects Mark. "People have asked us for our stickers with our social media information so they can follow us along on our route and donate. And everyone in the vehicles passing us waves and smiles and toots as they go by."

The journey continues through Western Massachusetts for the next week. "I can't wait to continue passing people on the rural roads in the Berkshires and then rolling into Holyoke, Chicopee, and Springfield on the weekend," says Mark.

Extensive information about this effort to bring attention to food-insecurity, including pandemic-induced hunger and the impact of climate change on food insecurity and food production, can be found at www.4Hunger.org.

Follow Facebook: 4Paws4Hunger, Twitter: @4paws4hunger, Inst­­agram: @4paws4hunger, YouTube: 4Hunger.

