On-board Connectivity Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

On-board Connectivity Market: Overview

The on-board connectivity market report provides analysis for the period 2016 – 2026, wherein the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year.The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing an influential role in the market's growth over the forecast period.



It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective on the evolution of the global on-board connectivity market throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (US$ Bn)



The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market, key indicators, end-user adoption analysis, and trends of the market.Key market indicators included in the report provide significance of the factors which are capable of changing the market scenario.



These indicators are expected to define the market position during the forecast period and provide an overview about the global on-board connectivity market.A market attractiveness analysis has been provided for every segment in the report, in order to provide a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the on-board connectivity market.



The report also provides an overview of various strategies adopted by key players in the market.



Global On-board Connectivity Market: Scope of the Report

The report segments the market on the basis of transportation into aviation, maritime, and railways.Based on application, the market has been segmented into entertainment, monitoring, and communication.



The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global on-board connectivity market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.



The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global on-board connectivity market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the market.The comprehensive on-board connectivity market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews.



These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, and technological factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the growth of the on-board connectivity market.



This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the on-board connectivity market, and growth trends of each segment and region.It also includes companies' strategies, financial information, and developments under the company profile section.



The report also provides insights related to trends and their impact on the market.Furthermore, Porter's Five Forces analysis explains the five forces, namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the on-board connectivity market.



The report also provides a comprehensive value chain analysis for the on-board connectivity market. It explains the various participants including software & platform vendors, system integrators, and equipment providers of the ecosystem in the market.



Global On-board Connectivity Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, World Bank database, and industry white papers are usually referred.



Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the on-board connectivity market, across geographies.Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis.



Primary interviews offer firsthand information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends, and outlook, etc.These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings and also help to develop the analysis team's expertise and market understanding.



Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.



Global On-board Connectivity Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global on-board connectivity market. Some of the key players profiled include Alcatel-Lucent S.A, AT&T Inc., Bombardier Aerospace, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., Rockwell Collins, and ZTE Corporation.



The on-board connectivity market has been segmented as below:



Market Segmentation: Global On-board Connectivity Market



By Transportation

Aviation

Maritime

Railways



By Application

Entertainment

Monitoring

Communication



In addition, the report provides analysis of the on-board connectivity market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



