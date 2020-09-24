On Deck Capital Class Action: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Filing Of Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against On Deck Capital, Inc.; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - ONDK

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a shareholder class action lawsuit against On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ONDK) in connection with its sale to Enova International, Inc for $0.12 per share in cash and 0.092 shares of Enova common stock for each share of On Deck held. The lawsuit seeks damages and/or equitable relief on behalf of On Deck shareholders under the federal securities laws.

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued a materially incomplete and misleading registration statement recommending that On Deck shareholders vote in favor of the proposed sale of On Deck to Enova. According to the complaint, the registration statement contains materially incomplete and misleading information concerning, among other things, On Deck's and Enova's financial projections and the analyses performed by On Deck's financial advisor.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 20, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE OR YOU MAY REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

