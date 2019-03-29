On Demand Moving Platform ZAPT Launches 'Home Move Financing' With Affirm, Customers Can Move Now and Pay Later

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZAPT, an on-demand moving and delivery platform that lets its customers move virtually anything, from a couch to an entire home on the day and time of their choosing, announced today that its customers will have the option to use Affirm to pay for their home move over time.

ZAPT is an on demand logistics and moving platform designed to enable its customers to have anything moved, anytime. ZAPT is now offering the financing of home moves for consumers with Affirm.

The ZAPT app gives customers a flat rate price for their home move. Upon being presented with their instant flat rate price quote, customers can now select Affirm as a payment option, which will check their eligibility in seconds without impacting their credit score. Once approved, customers select a repayment term of 3, 6, or 12 monthly installments and are shown the exact repayment amount they'll owe each month, with any interest displayed in simple dollars rather than as a hard to calculate interest rate. For example, if the flat rate price for a customer's move is $600 at 0 percent APR and they spread the cost out over six months the customer would pay $100 per month for six months.

According to a 2018 BigCommerce OmniChannel Buying Report, 45 percent of respondents indicated that the ability to finance a purchase would influence their purchase decision, while 31 percent of consumers would not have made the purchase without financing. Installment financing is a trend that is being driven by millennials as only 33 percent of people under 30 have a credit card, relative to 55 percent of 30-49 year-olds. "We've removed the pain points of moving one by one and now, because of our ability to give the customer an exact price for their move and with the help of Affirm, we have reduced the barrier of being able to afford a move," stated ZAPT founder and CEO, Bill Catania.

ZAPT's "flat rate" pricing helps customers control costs with a clear understanding of what their total move cost will be. The combination of ZAPT's flat rate pricing, exact scheduling, and now the ability to completely finance a move, provides a frictionless moving experience for consumers. Like popular on-demand ride share applications, Uber and Lyft, ZAPT offers its customers GPS tracking, notifications, communication with their Moving PRO, as well as 24/7 live-agent support.

"For approximately 40 percent of our customers, we know that the difference between moving and not moving is determined by price. If you can help a customer afford a home move, you can change their life. They can get that new job that might be a few hundred miles away, they can afford to downsize, or even afford to change their relationship status," Catania said.

In addition to ZAPT's consumer app, the company is also the exclusive "Moving Platform" for over 450 Self-Storage facilities across the United States, making it convenient for consumers to seamlessly move their items to and from storage units, a term known as "Full Service Storage."

About ZAPT: The ZAPT technology platform connects consumers and businesses with background checked PROS to complete any number of logistics tasks; including Moving, Delivery, and Moving Labor. ZAPT's real-time pricing engine allows consumers to receive flat rate prices, allowing consumers to control costs. ZAPT Commercial integrates the pricing, scheduling, and notification elements of the ZAPT technology platform into the business processes of Retailers, Property Managers, Self-Storage Operators, and Supply Chain Solution Providers, enabling a fully outsourced logistics solution, powered by a scalable, real-time, on-demand labor force of ZAPT PROS, 24 hours a day. For more information about ZAPT, please visit www.getzapt.com.

About Affirm: Affirm was founded with a goal to create honest financial products and services that empower consumers and improve lives. Our goal is to revolutionize the banking industry to be more accountable and accessible to consumers. Today, Affirm provides millions of shoppers an alternative to traditional credit cards at the point of sale, giving them the flexibility to buy now and make simple monthly payments for their purchases. Unlike payment options that have compounding interest and unexpected costs, Affirm shows customers up front exactly what they'll pay each month — with no hidden fees and no surprises. Affirm partners with over 2,000 merchants to give shoppers the option to pay with Affirm at checkout with well-known brands across retail, including home furnishings, travel, personal fitness, electronics, apparel and beauty, and more. Loans are made in partnership with Affirm's originating bank partner Cross River Bank, a New Jersey State Chartered Commercial Bank, Member FDIC.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Contact: Lisa Casaburi

Phone: 321-285-7682 x113

Email: news@zapt.co

Related Images

zapt.jpg

ZAPT

ZAPT is an on demand logistics and moving platform designed to enable its customers to have anything moved, anytime. ZAPT is now offering the financing of home moves for consumers with Affirm.

affirm-is-a-payment-option.png

Affirm is a Payment Option

ZAPT provides a flat rate price to consumers which has enabled the company to partner with Affirm as a payment option. Customers select a repayment term of 3, 6, or 12 monthly installments to pay for their move, greatly reducing the initial cash burden, which is the greatest barrier to moving.

Related Links

Begin a Moving Quote

ZAPT Service Areas

SOURCE ZAPT

Related Links

http://www.getzapt.com

