On First Anniversary of Pediatric Mental Health State of Emergency Children's Hospital Colorado Reports Increase of Almost 50% in Emergency Behavioral Health Visits as Compared to 2021

"This time of year is historically stressful for kids and families and we typically see a spike in the number of children and youth seeking mental health treatment," said Ron-Li Liaw, MD, mental health-in-chief for Children's Colorado . "But with numbers from the first quarter of the year higher than we have ever seen before, we feel compelled to reach out to the community for help in combatting the crisis, and to provide resources for families as they wait for solutions to take effect."

These numbers coincide with a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study that found that 44% of American teens report that they feel "persistently sad or hopeless" – up from 37% before the pandemic. The CDC study further states, one in five say they have contemplated suicide.

Parents, families and the community can all play a role in urging lawmakers to take action to improve system accountability, coordination and access to mental health services. In 2021, Colorado lawmakers responded to the call for action and, upon passage of a slate of bills this month, the state is expected to allocate over $150 million of one-time federal American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funding to address the mental health needs of children and youth across the care continuum from prevention to treatment. This year Colorado state lawmakers are also poised to formalize the new Behavioral Health Administration to better align all state-funded mental health and substance use programs.

"Children's Colorado applauds Colorado lawmakers and Governor Polis for taking aggressive steps to invest in youth mental health. Colorado has consistently underfunded youth mental health services resulting in the complete elimination of critical resources at every level of care," said Heidi Baskfield, vice president of population health and advocacy at Children's Colorado. "It will take continued prioritization, time and consistent investment at these levels for years to come to recover from the sustained losses that the youth mental health system has experienced."

Advocacy Opportunities

Children's Hospital Colorado encourages every Coloradan to advocate on behalf of children, not only because it's an investment in our state's future, but because it's the right thing to do. It is time to speak up clearly and powerfully for kids' mental health needs in public policy.

Become a part of the Child Health Champs advocacy network by writing letters, making phone calls, sharing social media posts and speaking up for kids' health. It takes much less time than you'd expect, and every voice matters!

Reach out now to your representative and senators to urge passage of the Strengthen Kids' Mental Health Now Act (H.R. 7236), which includes reforms and investments that will bolster the pediatric mental health workforce and ensure the availability of a full continuum of care for kids.

Resources for Parents

"End-of-the-school-year stressors from standardized testing to prom to graduation and anxiety about summer and upcoming fall transitions – all lead to increased mental health concerns," shared Dr. Liaw. "Children's Colorado hopes to provide resources and opportunities for action to ensure our kids receive the support and care they deserve."

Parents, grandparents and other caregivers are "first responders" in this pediatric mental health crisis, often in partnership with teachers, school administrators and primary care providers. The severe shortage of child and adolescent psychiatrists and behavioral health specialists has led to access-to-care gaps for children and youth not just at Children's Colorado, but throughout the state as well as the entire United States. Children's Colorado wants to offer parents and families a number of resources to access if/when the need arises and while they wait for care. Currently, just 22% of youth who have a mental health condition with severe impairment are receiving care.

ABOUT CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL COLORADO

Children's Hospital Colorado is one of the nation's leading and most expansive nonprofit pediatric healthcare systems with a mission to improve the health of children through patient care, education, research and advocacy. Founded in 1908 and recognized as a top 10 children's hospital by U.S. News & World Report, Children's Colorado has established itself as a pioneer in the discovery of innovative and groundbreaking treatments that are shaping the future of pediatric healthcare worldwide. Children's Colorado offers a full spectrum of family-centered care at its urgent, emergency and specialty care locations throughout Colorado, including an academic medical center on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, hospitals in Colorado Springs, Highlands Ranch and Broomfield, and outreach clinics across the region. For more information, visit www.childrenscolorado.org or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Children's Hospital Colorado complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex.

ATENCIÓN: si habla español, tiene a su disposición servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística. Llame al 1-720-777-9800.

CHÚ Ý: Nếu bạn nói Tiếng Việt, có các dịch vụ hỗ trợ ngôn ngữ miễn phí dành cho bạn. Gọi số 1-720-777-9800.

http://www.hhs.gov/civil-rights/for-individuals/section-1557

Media Contacts:

Elizabeth Whitehead, Children's Hospital Colorado

[email protected]

Pager: 303-890-8314 (key call back after three beeps)

SOURCE Children's Hospital Colorado