On Giving Tuesday, Fun Socks Announces Ongoing Commitment To Donate A Pair Of Socks With Every Purchase

The program, entitled Delivering Fun , will operate under the "1-for-1" model: one pair of socks for every pair purchased. Delivering Fun will ensure that large annual donations of socks – the #1 most requested item amongst the homeless– are brought to people who need them most, with the goal of donating 1 million pairs of socks within a one year period. Beginning on December 4 th , National Sock Day, Fun Socks will bring the philanthropic partnership to life, delivering on the promise of fun with live activations during New York City's morning commute. Fun Socks street teams will be stationed at highly trafficked commuter hubs, handing out free socks, details on the partnership, and information about how they can personally get involved and impact donations.

"Over the past three years, United Legwear & Apparel Co. has worked with Delivering Good by helping, along with others in the industry, to collect and distribute over 3.2 million pairs of socks to those in need, particularly the homeless," said Isaac E. Ash, Founder, CEO and President of United Legwear & Apparel Co. "So while our giving is not unprecedented, the connection to Fun Socks is new. We're thrilled to have a distribution partner in Delivering Good, and we look forward to increasing previous years' donations starting now."

"United Legwear & Apparel Co. has been a trusted friend and partner of Delivering Good for many years," said President and CEO of Delivering Good, Lisa Gurwitch. "In 2016, Isaac Ash first seeded this concept of securing one million pairs of socks to support our mission of providing new, essential items to those in need. We continue to be inspired by his passion and ability to encourage the entire sock industry to give back. Now, with our partnership with Fun Socks, we look forward to the impact that consumers will have as they help make a difference!"

Fun Socks will leverage its platforms, resources and marketing to amplify the message of Delivering Fun to help give to those in need. For a complete list of scheduled activity, visit funsocks.com or instagram.com/funsocks and follow along with #deliveringfun.

About Fun Socks

Fun Socks (www.funsocks.com) is a glorious brand of legwear, accessories and retail experiences that encourage people to have real fun with self-expression. The collection, which reflects the attitude and vibe of New York -- fashion-forward yet classic, edgy and outspoken -- features a full range of men, women's and children's sock styles. The brand is distributed at over 90 department and specialty stores including Nordstrom and DNA Footwear. Fun Socks also has two branded retail stores in New York City and Venice, CA.

About Delivering Good, Inc.

Delivering Good, Inc. (formerly K.I.D.S./Fashion Delivers) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and the charity of choice for new product donations made by hundreds of companies in the fashion, home and children's industries. Donating new merchandise provides these companies with a simple and effective way to help millions of kids, adults and families facing poverty and disaster each year. Since 1985, over $1.8 billion of donated product has been distributed through our network of community partners. Learn more at www.Delivering-Good.org .

