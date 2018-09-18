On-Highway Vehicle Lighting Market Size Worth $42.03 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, September 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global on-highway vehicle lighting market size is expected to reach USD 42.03 billion by 2025, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Government regulations for improved visibility and increasing penetration of energy-efficient light sources have bolstered the market growth. Increasing adoption of LED lamps and growing emphasis on technological innovations are estimated drive the market further. Automobile manufacturers are increasingly adoption energy-efficient and more advanced lighting technologies, such as LASER and Light-Emitting Diode (LED).

LED lamps are more energy-efficient, durable, and have the higher operational life span (over 50,000 hours) than other sources, such as incandescent, xenon, and halogen bulbs. Thus, longer lifespan and low energy consumption would drive the demand for LED lights in the coming years. Companies such as Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Stanley Electric, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., and Magneti Marelli S.p.A provide LED lights in different shapes for a number of automotive applications.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the dominant regional market over the forecast period owing to the rapidly growing automotive sector. Moreover, stringent regulations by local governments regarding the use of energy-efficient lighting sources are also likely to open up new growth opportunities for the companies. For instance, in 2017 the Indian government has mandated the use of Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs) and Automatic Headlamp On (AHO) for two-wheelers, which in turn shall accelerate the Asia Pacific on-highway vehicle lighting market growth.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

LED is expected to emerge as the dominant product type segment due to declining prices of LED lights as a result of extensive R&D to introduce advanced products

The headlight segment is expected to be the leading application segment owing to the increasing use of light sources across front headlamps, DRLs, side lamps, and fog lamps

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing region over the forecast period. This growth is mainly due to expanding automotive sector in the emerging economies such as China and India

Grand View Research has segmented the global on-highway vehicle lighting market on the basis of product type, application, vehicle type and region:

On-Highway Vehicle Lighting Product Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Halogen High Intensity Discharge (HID) LED Incandescent LASER

On-Highway Vehicle Lighting Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Headlights Other External Lights Interior Lights

On-Highway Vehicle Lighting Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Motorcycle Passenger Car Buses Light Truck (Class 1-3) Medium Truck (Class 4-6) Heavy Truck (Class 7&8)

On-Highway Vehicle Lighting Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Asia Pacific China Japan India Latin America Brazil Mexico MEA



