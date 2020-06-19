On Juneteenth A Call to Come Together Because Peace Starts With Me

NEW YORK, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On this important day of Juneteenth, we should honor this historic occasion by coming together. We at Family Federation for World Peace and Unification believe that we are all the family of God. The ongoing protests that have sparked as a result of the injustices against Rayshard Brooks, Ahmad Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Christian Cooper, George Floyd and countless others, are a reflection of the grief that our Black brothers and sisters have carried as a result of the racial discrimination that has stained our American history. This ungodly hubris has made it impossible to find lasting peace, and weakened our capacity to lead the world as One Nation Under God.

A fast growing number of God's children are tired of this mistreatment and are seeking to make it right. We see our streets filled with people crying out for change. Peace Starts with Me means each of us has the power and responsibility to affect change. Stand with us in support of our Black brothers and sisters as we come together for a Peace Starts With Me Virtual Rally on August 1, 2020 at peacestartswithme.com. Scheduled to appear as the keynote speaker will be Bishop Noel Jones of City of Refuge megachurch in Los Angeles, CA.

Let us come together across races and denominations— as One Family Under God. May God continue to work through each of us to carry on this wave of change across America because Peace Starts With Me.

Dr. Ki Hoon Kim

Chairman, FFWPU North America

Rev. Demian Dunkley

President, FFWPU USA

