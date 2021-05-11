On Lok Kicks Off 50 Year Anniversary with On Lok Celebrates

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Lok will kick off its 50-year anniversary with On Lok Celebrates on Thursday, May 13. The virtual event will be open to the community and is the first of many planned events this year celebrating the organization's five decades supporting Bay Area seniors.

"We are pleased to celebrate this historic milestone of 50 years with a festive (albeit virtual) event that will bring together supporters, partners, staff and the community, to reflect on an incredible five decades," said Grace Li, CEO of On Lok. "Never before has our work been more impactful than during the past year. I am proud of our team's tireless dedication to our mission of keeping seniors safe and supported."

On Lok was founded 50 years ago with the belief that every individual should be empowered to age at home with dignity and independence. On Lok founded PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly), a full-service healthcare program that includes medical, home care, transportation, and other support services for frail seniors, which allows eligible seniors to live at home, for as long as possible. The nonprofit also provides health programs, wellness classes, activities, case management services and meals for active seniors.

On Lok Celebrates will kick off the organization's golden anniversary on Thursday, May 13th from 5:00 – 6:00pm. It will be hosted by TV and radio personality Liam Mayclem, who will return for a fifth year as Emcee. It will also include remarks by special guests U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, San Francisco Mayor London N. Breed, and Chef Martin Yan, and feature a live auction hosted by Warriors "Hype Man" Franco Finn. To attend, RSVP at https://support.onlok.org/e/9EzBsQ.

On Lok is a nonprofit organization that empowers older adults to age with dignity and independence. With 50 years of experience, On Lok is a trusted resource in San Francisco, Santa Clara County, and the Tri-City area of Alameda County. On Lok founded and still operates the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), which allows eligible seniors to live at home for as long as possible by providing comprehensive medical care and social services. On Lok 30th Street Senior Center, the largest multipurpose senior center in San Francisco, provides a second home, health programs, activities, and case management services to active seniors. The On Lok Mission Nutrition Program provides more than 250,000 meals annually to seniors through its dining locations and meal delivery program. For more information, please visit www.onlok.org.

