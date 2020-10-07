On Lok Unveils New Brand Identity with Redesigned Logo and Website

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Lok, a San Francisco-based nonprofit organization that has been serving seniors for almost 50 years, has unveiled a new brand identity, which includes a redesigned logo, website and renaming of its innovative PACE offering from On Lok Lifeways to On Lok PACE. With the new brand identity, On Lok will continue to bridge the spectrum, between frail seniors served through On Lok PACE, to more active seniors through programs like the On Lok 30th Street Senior Center.

"On Lok is driven by the vision to give every individual the ability to age with dignity and empower their independence," said Grace Li, CEO of On Lok. "As we head into our 50th year, On Lok is embarking on a journey to expand our services to fully serve the spectrum of seniors, from frail to active, and our new brand and website are a first symbol of this commitment."

The organization's new "embracing heart" logo and tagline "Where Seniors Embrace Life," reiterates On Lok's commitment and vision to serve all seniors, while conveying the organization's enduring values of compassion, excellence, and comprehensive care. The updated website is easier to navigate, with simplified messaging and a focus on what's important to seniors.

With the rebranding, all the organization's brands will be under one On Lok umbrella, with On Lok Lifeways renamed to On Lok PACE. On Lok founded PACE and has remained committed to its innovation—spurring the expansion of PACE to 31 states and shifting the program from primarily center-based services to home-based during COVID-19.

Expanding initiatives for the organization include a pilot with California Pacific Medical Center (CPMC) ACE Unit at Mission Bernal Campus, which is currently underway and serves seniors leaving the hospital's Acute Care for the Elderly Unit; On Lok's partnership with Openhouse to expand services for LGBTQ seniors; and an evolution from in-person care to virtual care in all aspects of senior care and wellness.

On Lok's presence in the community is also updated, with new van wrapping, building signage, and materials—yet our same warm and compassionate On Lok drivers, in new uniforms.

About On Lok

On Lok is a nonprofit organization that empowers older adults to age with dignity and independence. With nearly 50 years of experience, On Lok is a trusted resource in San Francisco, Santa Clara County, and the Tri-City area of Alameda County. On Lok founded and still operates the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), which allows eligible seniors to live at home for as long as possible by providing comprehensive medical care and social services. On Lok 30th Street Senior Center, the largest multipurpose senior center in San Francisco, provides a second home, health programs, activities, and case management services to active seniors. The On Lok Mission Nutrition Program provides more than 200,000 meals annually to seniors through its dining locations and meal delivery program. For more information, please visit www.onlok.org.

