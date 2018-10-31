On Monday November 12th, Kings Family Restaurant will be offering five free entrees to all veterans and active military members

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Monday, November 12th, Kings Family Restaurant will be celebrating Veterans Day with a free meal for all veterans and active military members. The free entrée choices include Double Down Breakfast, Biscuits & Sausage Gravy Breakfast, Classic Burger, Hot Roasted Turkey Sandwich and Kings Meatloaf Dinner.

"We have had a military discount for over 10 years. It's something that feels right for Kings because giving back to the veterans and military members in our community aligns with our values," said Alisha Merico, Marketing Manager for Kings Family Restaurants. "In 2017 alone, King's applied over 121,000 military discounts."

Kings is active in the community and supporting military members is important part of our community roots. The locations not only offer the military discount, but multiple veterans groups hold meetings and functions at the restaurants.

We invite all Veterans and active military members to join us on Monday, November 12th for a free meal on us, to thank them for their service.

About Kings Family Restaurant.

Kings Family Restaurant is based in North Versailles, PA and is a 24-unit chain of family style restaurants throughout Western PA and one in Wintersville, Ohio. Founded in 1967, the restaurant group averages 500,000 customers every month and employs nearly 1,000 people.

SOURCE Kings Family Restaurant