On National High Five Day, SC Johnson and Save the Children Launch #TheNextHighFive Challenge, Crowdsourcing a New High Five for the Next Generation

RACINE, Wis., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change the way we interact, we're all looking for creative ways to connect, cope and care for each other. That's why SC Johnson and Save the Children are joining forces with Astros Manager Dusty Baker to launch #TheNextHighFive Challenge to crowdsource a way to evolve the iconic high five into a non-contact celebration and show of appreciation for friends and family.

#TheNextHighFive Challenge is looking for a new, touch-free way to celebrate each other, while equipping today's children with personal hygiene skills for a healthy future. SC Johnson and Save the Children are inviting their social media communities to join in by posting their own reinvented high five in a short video, by taking a picture or simply sharing the message on social media.

"We want to enable parents and their children to live safer, healthier lives in this time of uncertainty and beyond," said Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. "We hope #TheNextHighFive Challenge gives everyone an opportunity to contribute to reinventing this iconic celebration with education and fun along the way."

To kick off the challenge and celebrate National High Five Day, Astros Manager Dusty Baker unveiled his reinvented high five. Baker's first high five was captured in a photograph in 1977 when, as a Los Angeles Dodger, he hit a home run against the Houston Astros.

"I am proud of how the Astros have stepped up to support our community in need," Baker said. "I am glad we can also help SC Johnson and Save the Children with this fun way to keep kids safe. It is great to see two great organizations partner to help families – and I hope The Next High Five is as fun as the first high five."

#TheNextHighFive Challenge is part of SC Johnson's $1 million donation to Save the Children's COVID-19 response efforts. The company will also support The Astros Foundation, which is working with those in need in Houston, to encourage good hygiene practices and adhere to CDC health and safety guidelines.

"Research shows children learn best through everyday experiences and when learning is fun," said Janti Soeripto, president and CEO of Save the Children. "What better way to engage children and families in good hygiene habits than #TheNextHighFive Challenge? Save the Children extends its thanks to SC Johnson and Dusty Baker for partnering on this initiative, as well as helping greater Houston, where we have been supporting the community's most vulnerable children since Hurricane Harvey in 2017."

SC Johnson and Save the Children Global Partnership

With a goal of enabling this generation of children to better protect themselves and their communities, SC Johnson and Save the Children are partnering to educate and enable children worldwide to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. This new partnership focuses on helping children and their loved ones respond to this and future public health threats around the world, including in the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, China, India and Mexico.

In addition to promoting the importance of good hygiene habits through #TheNextHighFive social campaign, this partnership also provides much needed support to help manage and overcome the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic by:

Supporting children's emotional needs with educational and psychological support as children struggle to deal with the stress and anxiety during these challenging times.

Addressing food insecurity by providing meals and food vouchers to families.

Educational support by providing books and other materials to support learning at home

For more information on SC Johnson's commitment to COVID-19 relief, please visit: www.scjohnson.com/covid19.

About SC Johnson

SC Johnson is a family company dedicated to innovative, high-quality products, excellence in the workplace and a long-term commitment to the environment and the communities in which it operates. Based in the USA, the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household cleaning products and products for home storage, air care, pest control and shoe care, as well as professional products. It markets such well-known brands as GLADE®, KIWI®, OFF!®, PLEDGE®, RAID®, SCRUBBING BUBBLES®, SHOUT®, WINDEX® and ZIPLOC® in the U.S. and beyond, with brands marketed outside the U.S. including AUTAN®, BAYGON®, BRISE®, KABIKILLER®, KLEAR®, MR MUSCLE® and RIDSECT®. The 134-year-old company, which generates $10 billion in sales, employs approximately 13,000 people globally and sells products in virtually every country around the world. www.scjohnson.com

About Save the Children

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. Since our founding 100 years ago, we've changed the lives of more than 1 billion children. In the United States and around the world, we give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. We do whatever it takes for children – every day and in times of crisis – transforming their lives and the future we share. Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube.

