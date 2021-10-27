On National Mentoring Day, 1,000 Dreams Fund Unites with Colgate-Palmolive and other Leading Companies for Year 3 of its National Women's Mentoring Program "MentorHER"

In partnership with nonprofit and for-profit organizations, including title sponsor Colgate-Palmolive Company , MentorHER pairs individual women in college, graduate school and recent graduates, with professionals and executives for a one-hour, 1:1 mentorship session. 1DF will celebrate the program's return with the theme "Women In Leadership" while providing students with additional mentoring opportunities through year-round workshops and a soon-to-be released on-demand library of content on the 1,000 Dreams Fund website .

Mentoring programs have been shown to have a positive impact on young people. According to The National Mentoring Partnership, those with mentors are 130% more likely to hold leadership positions. Also, according to 1DF's " State of the American Girl "™ research, 70 percent of young American women do not have a mentor. It was with these figures in mind that 1DF created MentorHER, aiming to accelerate growth in women's success in school and beyond.

MentorHER pairs students with professionals across a variety of industries and at all levels—including CEOs—with matches based on career goals and backgrounds. Since its launch in 2019, the program has generated over 500 hours of mentorship in collaboration with leading Fortune 100 companies, small businesses and nonprofits.

"1,000 Dreams Fund's MentorHER Initiative is one of our most important programs. Without the right connections, many students lack access to life-changing mentors who can help accelerate their success in school and beyond," said Christie Garton, founder and CEO of 1,000 Dreams Fund. "MentorHER provides access to mentors who actually hold the position or work in the industry in which the student aspires to work. Thanks to this well-matched pairing, our mentors can provide specific career advice and guidance to students when they need it most. We are excited to serve even more students in Year 3 with support from our amazing partners."

Colgate-Palmolive, in continued partnership with 1DF, also recently provided support to 1DF's MentorHER Virtual "Get Hired" Workshop for college women and recent graduates on September 30th, which featured Colgate executives as guest speakers and panelists. 1DF will utilize the content captured during the event to launch a new, on-demand library of content under the MentorHER Initiative that will be made available to students for free on the 1,000 Dreams Fund website.

"Colgate is proud to continue our partnership with 1,000 Dreams Fund to reach even more young women through MentorHER. Through collaborations like this—and with the tremendous support of Colgate People—we are excited to inspire diverse young women to pursue careers in dentistry, dermatology, and veterinary science, areas so essential to our purpose and fundamental to the health of all communities," said Paula Davis, Chief Communications Officer, Colgate-Palmolive.

Also in celebration of National Mentoring Day, MentorHER partner Kendra Scott is committing twenty percent of proceeds from national in-store and online sales of Kendra Scott's Everlyne Friendship Bracelet to 1,000 Dreams Fund's Project: Girls on the Rise , which helps fund critical college visits and college-bound costs so young women with bright minds and bright futures can find their perfect school and thrive. Additionally, Kendra Scott's "Gems", a college campus ambassador program, will be supporting the fundraiser with Kendra Gives Back codes and in-person events surrounding October 27th. Participating Gems will leverage co-branded promotional graphics to celebrate National Mentoring Day and ask their followers, friends and family to support the 1,000 Dreams Fund.

"Our wonderful 2021 Gems are committed to exemplifying our Kendra Scott core values and giving back in meaningful ways! Supporting MentorHER on National Mentoring Day aligns beautifully with our campus ambassador program as we aim to support the next generation of college-bound women starting their career journey, " said Devin Carroll, Senior Regional Marketing Manager - East, Kendra Scott.

The following companies are joining 1DF in their commitment to supporting MentorHER with more companies and nonprofits to be announced in the coming months:

Colgate-Palmolive (Title Sponsor) , a caring, innovating growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet through Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition products available in more than 200 countries.

, a caring, innovating growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet through Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition products available in more than 200 countries. Kendra Scott , a lifestyle brand headquartered in Austin, TX , providing gemstone-inspired collections that include Fashion Jewelry, Fine Jewelry, Home Goods and Beauty.

, a lifestyle brand headquartered in , providing gemstone-inspired collections that include Fashion Jewelry, Fine Jewelry, Home Goods and Beauty. HARMAN International (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things.

1,000 Dreams Fund, with support from its partners, aims to generate over 1,000 hours of mentorship service over the next year. To reach its goal, 1DF will be adding more partners to the MentorHER Initiative throughout the year as well as encouraging individual professionals to sign up. Professionals at all levels, including the C-Suite, are encouraged to participate.

How to Participate:

Mentees: College and graduate-level students as well as recent graduates nationwide may apply. International students studying in the U.S. – even those who are based in their home countries due to COVID-19 – are invited to participate. To be connected with a professional in your desired industry, apply here .

Mentors: Corporations, small businesses and nonprofit organizations are invited to partner with 1DF in this extraordinary, high-impact, employee volunteer opportunity. Individual professionals with an interest in helping the next generation of female leaders are also encouraged to participate as well. Help change a life by signing up here or contact 1DF's team for more information: [email protected].

To learn more about 1DF's MentorHER Initiative, visit: https://1000dreamsfund.org/programs/mentorher-initiative/

Media contacts:

1,000 Dreams Fund

Christie Garton - [email protected]

Kendra Scott

Devin Carroll - [email protected].

ABOUT THE 1,000 DREAMS FUND

1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF) is a national nonprofit that empowers the dreams of talented young women in need with scholarships, mentorship and other critical resources. 1DF believes that big obstacles should never stand in the way of big dreams. Since its launch in 2016, over $400,000 in funding has been granted to talented young women in need, helping them pay for the "extras" in school like study abroad, tech devices for the classroom and travel to conferences and seminars. 1DF has been featured in NBCNews.com, USA Today, MarketWatch, Forbes, Huffington Post, Chicago Tribune, Entrepreneur, TODAY and others. To learn more about 1DF, visit http://1000dreamsfund.org/

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting environmental sustainability and community well-being, including its achievements in saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability and improving children's oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.3 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgate-palmolive.com. CL-C

About Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott is a leading fashion accessories brand inspired by the personal experiences, travel, and sense of community of its founder and designer, Kendra Scott. With over 2,000 employees, Kendra Scott has over 100 standalone stores across the US and is sold in premiere retailers including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, and 600 specialty boutiques worldwide and boasts a thriving web business. Kendra Scott is best known for its kaleidoscope of fashion jewelry accessories as well as the customizable Color Bar™ experience, and in recent years has expanded into the categories of fine jewelry, sterling silver, home décor, and beauty. As the brand continues to grow, the company remains true to its founding philosophy of "Family, Fashion, Philanthropy" and since 2010, the company has given back over $40 million to local, national, and international causes.

About HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

