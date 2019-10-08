On Point is Now Premier Infrastructure & Energy

BOHEMIA, N.Y., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Infrastructure & Energy has acquired the private locating company On Point Subsurface Utility Specialist, and is now the Premier Private Locating division. Premier Infrastructure & Energy was formed earlier this year by Marc Makely, formerly of Premier Utility Services.

Are you about to dig or excavate on private property? Whether you're a homeowner removing a tree or installing a fence, or a contractor hired to excavate for a client, it's vital to protect infrastructure, the public, and your employees by avoiding all buried utility lines.

Mike Carty, formerly of On Point, and the rest of the Premier Private Locating team are focused on delivering the same quality customer service and dedication to accuracy and safety that their clients have come to expect, and with the acquisition comes an improved ability to manage their core services — damage prevention, job site safety, integrity assessment, and asset management.

"We are very pleased to be back working with Marc and his team. With his vision and leadership we're excited to be able to take On Point to the next level," said Mike Carty, Director of Operations.

Premier Private Locating specializes in:

Ground Penetrating Radar

Private Locating

Concrete Scanning

Pipe Inspection

Test Holes

Vac Excavation

GPS Mapping

Adam Carr has also joined the Premier team, bringing with him more than 30 years of underground utility locating and 10 years of industry-focused training and quality assurance. Beyond his advanced field training capabilities, Adam's ability to manage field operations within all areas of the industry delivers added value.

The CEO of Premier Infrastructure & Energy, Marc Makely, founded Premier Utility Services in 2003, as a subsidiary of Hawkeye, where he served as President; facilitating the growth of more than 1,200 new hires and the expansion of services into 24 states. Marc's ability to recognize that emerging technologies could maximize efficiency and deliver significant cost-cutting in the utility space became the inspiration for his future endeavors.

"We're excited to venture back into the Damage Prevention realm. Acquiring On Point is an exciting first step. Knowing Mike Carty and his team well, I believe that we can help Mike grow his business and continue the great work that his clients are accustomed to," said Marc Makely.

Marc along with his group bring decades of valuable utility and subsurface locating experience to the Premier Infrastructure & Energy team, and their continued commitment to safety and accuracy has molded the company's highly focused mission statement - To protect investments and carefully guard the safety of every workforce on every job site.

Media Contact

Greg Bartlett

Mobile: (631) 827-3588

Office: (631) 212-7075

gbartlett@thesequelgroup.com

Related Images

premier-private-locating.jpg

Premier Private Locating

Are you about to dig or excavate on private property? Whether you're a homeowner removing a tree or installing a fence, or a contractor hired to excavate for a client, it's vital to protect infrastructure, the public, and your employees by avoiding all buried utility lines.

SOURCE Premier Infrastructure & Energy