On-Street Curbside Parking Enforcement

Parking In The United States

The first U.S. public parking garage for motor vehicles was opened in Boston, May 24, 1898. Soon, livery stables for horses in urban areas were converted into more lucrative auto garages. According to the Parking Property Advisors and Parkopedia 2018 Top 40 US Cities Index, New York, NY, is currently the most expensive city in the world to park off-street with an average cost of $27 hourly.

Early Parking Impacts U.S. Merchants

In 1926, American merchants listed downtown traffic congestion as their most serious dilemma. Unrestricted curbside parking and minimal off-street parking facilities were listed as the primary causes. Customers went where they could park. Ultimately, the world's first parking meter was installed in Oklahoma City, OK on July 16, 1935.

During the Great Depression of the 1930s, city revenues dwindled. However, with parking meters, a new source of municipal revenue was found. The nickels paid by parkers accumulated, additionally, so did the imposed fines for parking meter infractions.

By 1944, American cities were collecting approximately $10 million annually from parking meters alone.

On-Street Parking Enforcement Becomes Extremely Profitable For Municipalities

Revenue from parking violations quickly became an integral component in balancing or improving city budgets. Revenue from parking fines normally go into the city's general fund which pays for the city's police force, fire departments, and public safety. Parking enforcement also made commercial business owners happy since it encouraged parking space turnover for new customers therefore increased revenue.

Violations for parking in prohibited places, unauthorized use of Handicap spaces, or expired meters in the U.S. can range from $25 to $250.

In 2020, 2.2 million parking summonses were issued for $138.3 million. According to TopView's calculations, New York collects the most money from parking tickets, about $550 million in fines a year. LA collects about $150 million a year in parking fines while San Francisco collects about $90 million.

The Importance Of Parking Enforcement

Parking Enforcement is essential for cities and in aiding commercial enterprises to succeed in the community. Parking rules, restrictions and regulations are now an indispensable part of modern life and they have a beneficial impact in many ways. Business campuses are also using Parking Enforcement for Visitor Parking Spaces and limited time spaces. Colleges have similar challenges. The Chalk Stick Tire Marker has proven to be a reliable tool for Parking Enforcement.

