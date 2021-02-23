On the Bleeding Edge of New Trends, Viper Equity Partners Ramps up Search for Dental Practice Owners in Northeast and Southeast

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viper Equity Partners, the country's leading M&A transition advisory for dentists, dermatologists and plastic surgeons, continues its push into the dental market by ramping up its search for qualified dental practices in the American Northeast and Southeast.

"We have a waiting list of buyers for practices based on geography and specialty. I've never seen anything like it," says Viper founder David C. Branch. We're getting doctors under contract within days of being introduced to DSOs."

That isn't to say that buyer activity is slowing down elsewhere in the country. Viper has seen an explosion in buyer interest in multi-doctor and multi-location dental practices since the beginning of 2021, and the team does not anticipate a drop in demand anytime soon. As dental practices return to their pre-pandemic numbers, buyer interest has revved back up and Viper is ready to capitalize.

"Private equity continues to seek out practices to expand their portfolios," states Vice President of Dental Operations Jonathan Guise. "EBITDA multiples are stronger than ever and the ability for dentists to monetize a piece of their practice at a premium while continuing to run their business without the operational burdens is very attractive to dentists. If there was ever a time to consider this alternative, it's right now."

As a sell-side firm, Viper keeps the best interests of its clients, dental practice owners of large practices, at the forefront of the transaction. The firm provides full service to its clients, educating them about the process, packaging their practice, marketing it to potential buyers and advising the practice owner from the LOI process to the closing table.

If you own a dental practice and would like to hire Viper as your advisor, contact [email protected].

